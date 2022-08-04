You Can Now FaceTime With Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page

The Duke of Hastings’ speed-dating days as The Ton’s most eligible bachelor might be over, but for a second there, Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page had us racing to open the FaceTime app. “Thought I’d show my face on the timeline,” he joked in the caption of a brand new selfie, featuring unwavering eye contact and a remarkably shiny watch. To be fair, it looks incredibly similar to the view you might get if you were to video call him IRL. And an Instagram story of his containing the words “Face Time” didn’t help matters, either.

Puns aside, though, unfortunately you’ll have to make do with printing out the below and sellotaping it to your phone screen. As it turned out, Page was merely promoting his latest ambassador duties with the luxury Swiss watch brand Longines — putting him in good company with his The Gray Man co-star and Tag Heuer ambassador Ryan Gosling, Page was crowned Longines’ “ambassador of elegance” in 2021.

Aside from starring in new thriller The Gray Man as questionable CIA officer Denny Carmichael, Page has been making strides since leaving his hit netflix show after Bridgerton Season 1. Along with a role in next year’s fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, he’s been cast in an upcoming reboot of book adaption The Saint, which starred former James Bond Roger Moore in its original TV iteration. He’s also rumoured to be taking part in an untitled heist movie for Netflix, directed by Fargo creator Noah Hawley.

Plenty to catch up on in an entirely one-way conversation with his latest Instagram selfie, then.