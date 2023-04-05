As fans of the actor know, Regé-Jean Page has left his Bridgerton days behind and is moving on to some exciting new projects. This includes Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, in which he plays the character of Xenk Yendar and stars alongside the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant, among others. However, in a recent interview, Page disclosed some “uncomfortable” truths about his Dungeons & Dragons costume, revealing the one “mistake” he made while filming the fantasy flick.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the actor claimed to have the “most uncomfortable outfit” out of all of his fellow castmates and joked that he made “the Robert Downey Jr. mistake” while filming, referring to how the Iron Man star would avoid wearing his Marvel costume on set during his more recent portrayals of Tony Stark.

“Filming in armor is not where you want to be,” Page continued. “You’re hot all day. You can’t sit down. The sweat goes nowhere — it just kind of hangs out. It becomes a scuba suit, just with your own juices. It was delicious.” Meanwhile, when Radio 1 presenter Ali Plumb pointed out that his character’s armor included 10-pack abs, the former Bridgerton star joked: “That’s in my contract. It didn’t before. It does now.”

This isn’t the only time Page has discussed his uncomfortable Dungeons & Dragons attire amid the film’s release. During an interview with Variety at the 2023 Academy Awards, the actor also revealed that his costume was “digging” into his ribs while shooting. “You’re trying do these complicated fight sequences and nothing moves quite how it’s meant to,” he recalled. “Chain mail, plate armor? None of this is made for comfort.”

The actor’s experience on the Dungeons & Dragons set had its perks, however. Speaking during the film’s Comic-Con panel in Jul7 2022, Page disclosed that he got “really good with the swords,” adding: “It was lots and lots of stunts training, so my thighs were killing me and I had the best ass of my life.”