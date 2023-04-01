The wait is officially over! Dungeons & Dragons fans will finally get to see the beloved fantasy tabletop game come to life on the silver screen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. And diehards are sure to be satisfied: Among other things, director and writer John Daley promised plenty of Easter eggs.

Following its premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier in March, the film hit theaters on March 31, 2023. The action-packed adventure follows a group of less-than-upstanding heroes who must fix their mistake after helping some bad guys recover a lost relic. In an interview with Collider, Chris Pine, who stars as the charming Elgin Darvis, described the fantasy action film as “Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail.” Pine’s joined onscreen by Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, as well as Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

But not every D&D fan wants to head to the theater to watch the exciting adventure unfold. Below, how to stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Available To Stream?

Unfortunately, for now, Dungeon & Dragons fans will need to buy a theater ticket to see the newest adaptation of their beloved roleplaying game.

A streaming release date hasn’t been announced, but it’s a Paramount production, so it’ll likely hit Paramount+ not too long from now — and around then, it’ll also become available on VOD platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu. Bustle will keep this story updated as Paramount announces streaming plans for Dungeons & Dragons.

What Are Critics Saying About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Since its SXSW Festival premiere, the reviews have been very positive. IndieWire’s Marisa Mirabal called the film “epic,” saluting directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein for creating a movie that’s sure to make fans proud. ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves conjures its own type of movie magic that proudly stands apart from other fantasy films,” she wrote. “The heartfelt story, enchanting characters, dazzling visual effects, and fun-filled nature will allow the film to be a treasured classic. An adaptation of this caliber could be considered a roll of the dice to some, but Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has already proved itself to be an ironclad winner.”

Forbes’ Erik Kain declared it one of the best fantasy movies in years, enjoying it so much that he plans to see it again in theaters. “It’s written by people who clearly love D&D. The spirit and humor and silliness and adventure that a good session of tabletop gaming consist of all carry over into this film in the best possible way,” he wrote. “From references to classic D&D locations along the Sword Coast like Neverwinter and Baldur’s Gate, to magical items and monsters, the movie is a lovingly crafted homage to what makes D&D so great. Better yet, while non-D&D players might not get every inside joke, the terrific characters and swashbuckling adventure are plenty to keep moviegoers of all ages entertained.”