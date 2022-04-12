Renée Zellweger might be an Oscar-winning actor, but unlike many of her very-online peers, there’s not much the public knows about her beyond her acting roles. However, her most recent romantic relationship, with English television presenter and motor specialist Ant Anstead, has given Zellweger’s fans more of a look into her personal life.

Both Anstead and Zellweger have been married before — Anstead twice, most recently to Flip or Flop’s Christina Hall (formerly Christina Haack) — and he told Us Weekly in January 2022 that another marriage was not in the couple’s future anytime soon. “I mean… what’s the rush?” he said at the time. As Anstead’s divorce from Hall was only finalized in July 2021, it’s not surprising that he’s not in a hurry to tie the knot again.

Read on for more about the couple’s whirlwind romance.

June 2021: Meeting On Celebrity IOU Joyride

The catalyst for Zellweger and Anstead’s relationship was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a television show. The couple first met in June 2021 while filming an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, Anstead’s Discovery+ series. Zellweger’s episode involved renovating cars for the twin nurses who cared for her friend and former publicist Nanci Ryder, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, prior to her 2020 death. The actor thought the cars would be a perfect way to honor and thank the brothers. But filming the episode also ended up sparking the pair’s romance — despite (or maybe because of?) Zellweger’s wild driving.

Summer 2021: Spotted Out And About

Although the couple didn’t end up confirming their romance until attending a public event together in August, they were seen getting cozy in public together throughout July, and Zellweger even made a couple of appearances on Anstead’s Instagram story. The TV presenter also spoke about meeting Zellweger while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight in August. “The right time is often the most unexpected,” he said of their relationship. “There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that, right?”

September 2021: Instagram Official

Anstead and Zellweger’s relationship hit a key celebrity relationship milestone in September 2021 — the first Instagram grid post!

Zellweger keeps the details of her personal life relatively private and doesn’t even use social media, but Anstead is much more active, making it unsurprising that he was the one to make their romance Instagram official.

Fall 2021: Family Time And NOLA Travels

Throughout the fall, Zellweger was spotted spending time with Anstead and his youngest child, 2-year-old son Hudson. Anstead also took a couple of trips to New Orleans in order to visit Zellweger while she worked on her new limited series The Thing About Pam — the pair spent Thanksgiving together and took Hudson to a Saints game. Although the two each had busy holiday seasons, a source told Us Weekly that they were planning to spend New Year’s Eve together.

March 2022: Renée Opens Up

More than six months after the start of their relationship, the notoriously private Zellweger opened up a bit about meeting Anstead in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. When asked by the interviewer about whether she thought Nanci Ryder, her friend who died from ALS, had brought her together with Anstead, Zellweger responded, “Yeah, we do joke about that. She’s always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all.”