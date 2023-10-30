Frasier’s 1997 Halloween episode centered on a book-themed costume party. Dressed as Geoffrey Chaucer, the titular radio psychiatrist (Kelsey Grammer) spotted “a literary figure [he’d] like to know better,” as he suggestively put it, before approaching a woman wearing a bodysuit and a waist-length blonde wig of biblical proportions.

“Let me guess: Lady Godiva?” Dr. Frasier Crane asked before the woman (whose real name is never revealed) corrected him. “No, Eve, from the Bible.” His response? “Now I know why they call it The Good Book.”

The not-so-subtle innuendos kept rolling later when the woman, who spoke only a few lines, quipped that she felt “naked” without lipstick.

Though things didn’t work out for Frasier — “Eve” left the soiree arm-in-arm with a man in a devil costume — Grammer had better luck off-screen. The woman who played Eve was his then-wife Camille Grammer, who made a name for herself as an original The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member in 2010.

Bad Hair Day

NBC aired the Season 5 episode on Oct. 28, 1997, just months after the couple’s wedding at a Malibu ranch on Aug. 2. (They met on a blind date a year earlier.) Camille started her career as a model and dancer on Club MTV in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Before her Frasier cameo, her mainstream acting roles included “Bikini Girl in Westchester” in 1997’s Private Parts and an uncredited honorary ceremony guest in Deconstructing Harry the same year.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Camille filed for divorce in July 2010 amid a contentious split — which was chronicled during RHOBH Season 1. While she still looks back fondly on the acting gig, the remarried RHOBH alum, who now goes by Camille Meyer, had mixed feelings about her Eve costume.

“I had a lot of hair,” she joked to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2018. “I look like some furry monster, instead of Eve.”

Citing the heights of Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon), and the rest of the Frasier cast, Camille also thought she needed higher shoes. “These girls had spike boots on, and I'm like 'Darn, costume/wardrobe girls, put me in some heels,’” Camille, now 55, added. “But it was fun. It was an excellent episode. I love the cast of that show.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A Return To The Small Screen

The Frasier Halloween episode’s anniversary arrives on the heels of the Oct. 25 premiere of RHOBH Season 13, during which Camille will guest star in at least one episode. (The trailer previews her arriving for a dinner party with fellow former Housewife Denise Richards.)

Camille will also be back on the small screen in a larger capacity next year, as part of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5, aka the second “Ex-Wives Club” edition. Originally slated to drop in December as Season 4, the Marrakesh, Morocco-based RHUGT installment filmed in January 2023, but swapped places with the upcoming RHONY Legacy iteration.

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Meanwhile, a new Frasier reboot also began streaming on Paramount+ in October. When the project was announced in 2021, she gave one fan on X (formerly Twitter) permission to “watch and enjoy” the new iteration without guilt, despite the continued hostility between her and her ex-husband.

“I don’t begrudge Kelsey’s continued success,” she tweeted in 2021. “[Frasier] was my favorite show as well.”‌