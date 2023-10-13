The most beloved couple on The Real Housewives of New York City is ending the reboot’s first season on a high note — no, not Jessel Taank and her husband Pavit. All season long, Brynn Whitfield has been pursuing Jenna Lyons, the franchise’s first lesbian Housewife, and the flirting has finally paid off. In this exclusive clip from the RHONY reboot finale, the two share a sweet kiss at Brynn’s lavish birthday soiree after months of teasing each other.

In typical Brynn fashion, the clip kicks off with her joking to Erin Lichy and Sai de Silva’s husbands that she’s only friends with the girls to hang out with them. However, her attention inevitably diverts when the former president of J. Crew walks into the room with a mysterious friend.

“The invite clearly states bring the person who you either A, last had sex with, and/or B, the person who you want to have sex with that evening,” she explained in a confessional. “So Jenna, which one is it? And more importantly, where do I fit into this equation?” To drive her point, Brynn holds up three fingers to the camera.

For her birthday present, Brynn seemingly asks Jenna for what she’s been waiting for this entire season: a kiss. “What kind of kiss do you want, my love? Just a little one?” Jenna asks, before she obliges. But one smooch wasn’t enough. “Kiss it more though,” Brynn demands, leading to their second kiss of the evening.

For Jenna, it was just fulfilling a sweet birthday wish, but for Brynn, the kiss was just a sign of their future. “I’m the next Mrs. Jenna Lyons,” she quipped. “It’s gonna happen whether she likes it or not.”

Sadly, she might have to wait a bit longer for their little kiss to bloom into something more. At the time, Jenna was fresh off a break-up, and although she kept joking about hooking up with her, Brynn actually showed up as an ally for Jenna and played the wingman role at a lesbian bar earlier in the season. But since filming wrapped, Jenna has been dating photographer Cass Bird, as she confirmed to the New York Times in June.

But regardless of their relationship status, if they both return for the reboot’s next season, Jenna and Brynn’s love story is clearly not done yet.