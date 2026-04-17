Rihanna Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors In The Most Rihanna Way

Rest assured, Rihanna Navy: there isn’t another baby threatening to delay her long-awaited next album (again). The Fenty entrepreneur shut down pregnancy rumors in the most Rihanna way possible, giving a clever clapback in an Instagram comment.

On April 16, blogger @everybodyhatekrissy shared a video speculating that RiRi was expecting her fourth child, using a Facebook photo from one of her previous pregnancies that showed her sporting a baby bump. Rihanna commented on the post with the thinking face emoji before asking an important question: “Is the baby in the womb with us?"

That said, another baby isn’t off the table just yet. In January, she commented on Love Island alum Montana Rose Brown’s Instagram video about “deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026” — something the singer apparently related to. “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!” she wrote in response.

Rihanna welcomed her third child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Sept. 13, giving birth to their first daughter. She announced her arrival on Instagram over a week later, sharing a photo from her hospital bed cradling her newborn. RiRi revealed that her baby girl’s name was Rocki Irish Mayers, a nod to her father and a continuation of the couple’s tradition of giving their children names beginning with “R.” They’re also parents to sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

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Although she’s not currently pregnant, Rihanna seems to be hard at work on another baby: her ninth studio album. In January, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of Anti, meaning it’s been an entire decade since she released new music, save for some sporadic singles for film soundtracks.

But the same month, RiRi was spotted entering a recording studio in New York. Then, at the end of February, she confirmed that she’s been in the studio during a day-in-the-life video on Instagram. “I have to go to the studio after this,” she told her team in a meeting. “And I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio. Longest day ever.”

In a 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, RiRi acknowledged the long wait, but made it clear that she wants R9 to be worth our time. “This much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears,” she said. “It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”