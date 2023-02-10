Rihanna Said Becoming A Mother Made Her Feel More Powerful

Shortly after Marie Kondo announced that she’s ready to step back from a hyper-organised lifestyle after becoming a mother, another celebrity is talking about the struggles of motherhood. Beauty mogul and superstar Rihanna admitted it’s “impossible” to find a work-life balance after the birth of her son. In 2022, the singer and her partner A$AP Rocky had their first child together.

After a seven-year hiatus from live performances, Rihanna will return to the stage at the iconic Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 12. Ahead of the much-awaited return, the singer held a press conference with Apple Music on Feb. 9 where she was asked about whether she’s excited to perform on stage as a parent. “It’s very different,” she said. “The balance is almost impossible, because no matter how much you at it, work is always something that’s going to rob you of time with your child.”

Rihanna further emphasised how important it is for her to take this into account every time she makes a work-related decision. “That’s the currency now, and that’s where it goes, the magnitude of how much it weighs. When you make decisions on what you’re going to say yes to, it has to be worth it.”

The singer also opened up about how it was difficult to make that decision a few months after giving birth. “I’m three months postpartum, should I be making decisions like this right now? I might regret this,” she recalls thinking. But being a mother is what pushed her to take on the overwhelming challenge as well. She explained that when you become a mother it feels like “you could take on the world, you can do anything.”

Finally, Rihanna underscored that the performance is a big step towards representation and she wants her son to grow up in a world where a Black woman headlining a big show is common. The 2023 Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the winning title.