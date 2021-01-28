Like all recent major sporting events, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the 2020 NFL season. But despite the setbacks, the mother of all American football games is almost upon us, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in a bid to take home the coveted Super Bowl trophy and walk away 2021 champions. If you want to get in on the stateside action, here's how to watch the Super Bowl in the UK.

Per Radio Times, the Super Bowl 2021 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game will kick-off live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at around 11.30 p.m. here in the UK, with coverage running until the wee hours of Monday morning, wrapping up at approximately 3 a.m.

Alternatively, fans in the UK can enjoy the match on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event, or on NOW TV via the platform's £9.99 Sky Sports day pass or £33.99 month pass — both of which are contract-free. Super Bowl LV radio coverage will also be broadcast live on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

As the Independent reports, this year's Super Bowl showdown will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, which usually holds a capacity of 65,000. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, just 20,000 NFL fans will be allowed inside the venue.

In addition to what promises to be a nail-biting game, audiences around the world can also look forward to the equally-thrilling Super Bowl half-time show, which this year will be headlined by Canadian singer The Weeknd. Per the BBC, the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker was confirmed as this year's Halftime Show performer in November last year.

Commenting on the forthcoming gig, the Grammy Award-winner said he was "honoured" to have been selected. "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position." He continued: "I'm humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage."

Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 11.30 p.m. in the UK.