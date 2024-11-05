Rihanna Calls Out Instagram Trolls For Criticizing Her Voting Joke

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you. The singer spent the first part of Election Day responding to Instagram trolls, and naturally, their jabs were no match for her comebacks.

On the eve of the election, RiRi — who is a citizen of Barbados, not the U.S. — shared a video on Instagram in which she joked about finding a way to vote. “POV: Me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport,” she wrote atop a clip of her looking out a car window, along with the hashtag #votecauseicant.

In her caption, Rihanna highlighted the importance of protecting reproductive rights — seeming to endorse Democratic candidate Kamala Harris without naming her directly. “When protecting p*ssies and firing p*ssies can happen all in one vote,” she wrote.

The remarks enraged some of RiRi’s followers, but she was quick to shut them down. “This is exactly why celebrities shouldn’t be posting their political opinions. How’re you gonna misguide your fans? Stick to music sis,” one commenter wrote. “Where were you in Jan 6 sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights!” RiRi replied.

Instagram / Rihanna

Some misunderstood Rihanna’s joke, thinking she believed that she should be able to vote despite not being a U.S. citizen, which she quickly shut down. “Why should you be able to if you are not a legal citizen?” one follower asked, with Rihanna replying, “Ew! Hate an illiterate ass ho.”

In separate comments, she made it clear that she has no interest in getting a U.S. passport at this time. “I LOVE my Bajan passport! I came here to work and pay taxes! You’re welcome,” she quipped. When another asked her to “do better” and become a citizen so she could vote, she rebutted, “stfu and VOTE then! nobody looking up to my status nutty.”

Instagram / Rihanna

Rihanna also replied to fans who took her video in stride, including one who jokingly asked if she managed to sneak into the polls. “Not yet sis! But I’m sleeping outside to make sure the navy shows up,” she wrote, nodding to her fanbase known as the Navy.

Rihanna is far from the only star to support Harris, as the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé have all endorsed the current Vice President. Celebrities have also lent their talents to her campaign: Lady Gaga appeared alongside Harris at her final pre-election rally, and Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera performed at rallies earlier in the day.