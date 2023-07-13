As fans of the Academy Award-nominated The Devil Wears Prada will recall, the character of Emily Charlton famously never traveled to Paris Fashion Week following an unfortunate accident on the streets of New York City. However, 17 years after the film’s release, Emily finally made it to the French capital — kind of.

On Tuesday, July 11, the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was held in Paris, and the cast of the much-anticipated film — including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt — was in attendance. Blunt is known by The Devil Wears Prada fans for her acclaimed portrayal of Emily Charlton, the sharp-tongued assistant to the fictional Runway magazine editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

During her visit to Paris, Blunt and her Oppenheimer co-stars were filmed sailing by some of the city’s historical landmarks on the River Seine, including the Eiffel Tower, where Blunt posed for a photo. The photograph in question was quickly circulated among fans online, with many declaring that “Emily Charlton finally made it to Paris.”

“Emily went to Paris without the need of her ex-boss Miranda Priestly,” another fan joked on Twitter, while one fan also commented: “This is the Emily in Paris we wanted,” referencing the hit Netflix series, Emily In Paris.

As fans well know, Blunt and Streep starred in the hit 2006 movie alongside Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs — the naive second assistant to the fiercely intimidating Priestly, who is said to be inspired by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. In a June 2023 episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Blunt recalled her time working on The Devil Wears Prada, and revealed that her co-star Streep was “terrifying” on the film’s set — an affect that definitely came across on-screen.