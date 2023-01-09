Love Island’s Ron Hall Refuses To Be Defined By This Tragic Injury

Along with a brand new host, Winter Love Island is finally here, and a line-up of singletons on the lookout for love are ready to move into the South African villa. Among them is Essex lad Ron Hall, who is hoping to bring some “fun and charisma” to the series. Ron also hopes to “have good times and make memories” and describes himself as “the most genuine person you’ll meet.” Find out everything you need to know about Ron, below.

What is Ron’s Job?

Ron is a financial advisor, but like fellow Islanders Haris Namani and part-time ring girl Olivia Hawkins, he’s also into boxing. In Dec. 2022, he took part in his first fight, sharing a steely snap. “You done really well for your first-fight,” said one follower. “Always next time,” Ron quipped.

What Is Ron’s Instagram?

Follow Winter Love Island’s Ron Hall on Instagram here: @ronhall__. He currently has 3.4k followers and, at the time of going to press, only has eight uploads. Perhaps he’ll post more upon exiting the villa.

What Else Is There To Know About Ron?

“On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye. It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face,” Ron revealed ahead of entering the villa. “I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”