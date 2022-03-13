During the March 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, first-time musical guest Rosalía wowed NBC audiences with two performances from her third album, Motomami. One, however, got more love online, particularly for the ensemble she wore. On Twitter, viewers couldn’t help but point out just how cozy and relatable the singer’s outfit looked.

Rosalía kicked off her SNL debut with a playful performance of “Chicken Teriyaki” donning a lacy crimson dress with a thigh-high slit, high-heeled black booties, a tooth stud, and a black motorcycle jacket carefully draped over one arm — seemingly defying gravity. But it was her second performance later in the episode that really got fans talking.

After she was introduced by guest host Zoë Kravitz, the singer appeared in an all-white ensemble to perform an emotional rendition of “La Fama,” her new album’s lead single featuring The Weeknd. Her oversized down coat and perforated headdress — a look straight out of Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 collection, by the way — got viewers thinking of bed, particularly their snug comforters.

Online, fans commended the Spanish singer for her rendition of the track and praised the fact that she performed a Spanish-only song on the longtime sketch comedy series. They also couldn’t help but poke fun at the relatability of her puffy look. “When you drag yourself out of bed in the morning for some coffee,” user katsterevin wrote on Twitter. Another posted, “This is actually what I’m wearing in bed right now watching #SNL.”

Some also took to say that Rosalía’s head accessory reminded them of a “no slip bathmat.” “Tonight’s Saturday Night Live musical guest Rosalía is brought to you by Bed Bath & Beyond,” one Twitter user wrote. What’s more relatable than Bed Bath & Beyond?

Towards the end of the episode, when the cast was saying goodbye, Rosalía stepped onto the stage with Kravitz and the gang in a brown buttery-soft leather coat — slaying all her of SNL looks.