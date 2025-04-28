Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with partner Georgia Groome — and the new baby’s name is just as adorable as the first.

A Sweet Celebration

On April 27, Grint took to Instagram to announce the arrival of a new addition to his family. “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed,’” he captioned a photo of the baby, who’s sporting a cable-knit cardigan and onesie embroidered with her name: Goldie.

That’s Goldie G. Grint in full, her dad noted, describing the newborn as a “10/10 baby (so far).” The Harry Potter alum also tagged OBGYN Dr. Alex Digesu, thanking the doc for “always delivering.” Quite literally, indeed!

Inside Grint’s Family Life

In 2020, Grint and Groome welcomed their first child, Wednesday — a name they chose well before Netflix’s spooky series of the same name would have everyone seeking inspiration in the sullen (but stylish) adolescent.

“I’m always hesitant to say it was The Addams Family... but it was, yeah, kind of The Addams Family,” Grint once told Jimmy Fallon of the character’s influence on their family. “I just always loved the name. It’s a good name, it’s kind of punchy.”

Grint also revealed that her middle initial — which is the same as Goldie’s — was inspired by Hollywood tradition. “We loved the idea of an initial like Samuel L. Jackson, Michael J. Fox — that kind of speaking the initial,” he explained.

While only time will tell what Goldie is all about, her sister is already a Harry Potter fan — at least, when it comes to the merch. “She has a wand, and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it,” Grint said on The Tonight Show in 2022 before clarifying that they don’t feed candy to their then 1-year-old daughter.

Grint previously opened up to Bustle about how fatherhood changed him. “She’s obsessed with the moon,” he said of Wednesday in 2023. “I like the moon, but I’ve never really paid it much attention. It’s an amazing thing. She’s taught me to appreciate everything again.”

The star also said welcoming Wednesday “relaxed” him, and he’s simply “enjoying being a dad, doing dad things.”

Grint and Groome, who starred in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, tend to keep things pretty low-key, but the parents of two have been together for more than a decade.

“It’s a very natural thing — we’re just best friends,” he told Glamour in 2021. “We’re kind of the same person; we think the same way. That’s always made it work — that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great.”