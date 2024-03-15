Ryan Gosling might be riding high following his recent Barbie success (which culminated in a show-stopping Oscars performance). However, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the actor, who missed out on a role in Gilmore Girls after a bad audition.

Speaking at the Gilmore Girls Fan Festival in 2016, casting director Jami Rudofsky recalled meeting the actor for the first time, revealing that she was initially impressed with Gosling’s acting chops while casting another “gritty teen drama.”

“It was one of the most amazing auditions I’ve ever seen,” Rudofsky continued, adding that when Gilmore Girls began casting for a football player character, she referred Gosling to series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. However, when the actor made it to the audition room, his performance “kind of fell flat” and he didn’t get the part.

Rudofsky also remembered Gosling’s audition with fellow casting director, Mara Casey, on the Gilmore Guys podcast. “I’m like, Mara, Amy, this guy is a huge star, you guys are gonna love him,” she recalled. “They’re like, ‘We don’t get it.’ I just knew he wasn’t the right fit for Gilmore Girls.”

Ryan Gosling. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

On the Gilmore Guys podcast, Rudofsky added that while she “kept selling him,” she believes even Gosling knew he wasn’t right for the part. “He doesn’t have the Gilmore Girls vibe, so he didn’t feel it,” she shared. “I don’t think he felt it — he knew it wasn’t the right fit.”

More Actors Who Tried Out For Gilmore Girls

Gosling isn’t the only actor who tried and failed to land a role in the beloved drama. Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick revealed to The New York Times that she once tried out for the series to no avail. “The memory that at one point I couldn’t book a guest spot on Gilmore Girls is always on my mind,” she said. “There is someone else out there who can do my job.”

Mad Men’s Jon Hamm also auditioned for Gilmore Girls, and while he did land a minor, one-episode role as Peyton Sanders (Lorelai’s potential love interest), the actor never appeared on the show again.