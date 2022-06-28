Ryan Gosling Is Officially Ncuti Gatwa's Biggest Fan

Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa’s stardom is reaching new heights with the recent announcement that he’ll be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in the next Doctor Who series. The 29-year-old is also set to appear in the Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And it seems Gatwa can now firmly count Gosling as one of his fans. Perhaps, his biggest one yet.

Gatwa and Gosling are both co-starring in Barbie, which is set to feature other Hollywood names, including America Ferrera and Issa Rae. Gatwa shared a picture on his Instagram Stories on Jun. 27 of Gosling sporting a graphic Doctor Who tee, of which Gatwa is the focal point on the shirt.

Captioning the story image, Gatwa penned ‘‘Dolls supporting Doctors… Yass King’’. The actor continued, ‘‘As if I couldn't love him more’,’ adorably followed by a purple heart emoji and puppy dog eye emoji.

Joining in on the action was Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies who also posted a candid picture of Gosling wearing the same Doctor Who tee that Gatwa shared. He sarcastically captioned the image, ‘‘This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules.’’

In the picture that Gatwa posted, Gosling seemed to be proudly sporting this Gatwa-stamped T-shirt, as he has a mic-drop facial expression and holds open up his jacket to reveal the colourful graphic tee underneath. Exactly the wholesome vibes we love to see, tbh.