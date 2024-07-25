Taylor Swift knows how to troll with the best of them. On July 25, the singer praised Ryan Reynolds’ new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, sharing a photo with him, co-star Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and her close friend (and Reynolds’ wife) Blake Lively on her Instagram Story. But she couldn’t help but take some fun jabs at her friend.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she wrote. “He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it.”

“But that's just Hugh for you!” she jabbed, landing the punchline while also poking fun at Reynolds and Jackman’s fake feud. Even Lively wasn’t safe from Swift’s expert trolling. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave,” she added.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram post for Deadpool & Wolverine. Instagram / Taylor Swift

While Swift reportedly does not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as had long been rumored, she’s an admirer of the franchise, even adding a link where fans can grab tickets for the film, which hits theaters on July 26. “Here’s where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome,” she wrote.

Taylor Is Blake & Ryan’s Kids’ Godmother

In her post, Swift casually dropped a bombshell: She is the godmother of Lively and Reynolds’ four children, which she disguised with some more hilarious trolling at the end of her note. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she quipped. (Wade Wilson is the name of Reynolds’ Deadpool character).

The couple are parents to three daughters, 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, and 4-year-old Betty, all of whom were used as characters in Swift’s 2020 track “betty.” Recently, Reynolds revealed the name of their 1-year-old baby, Olin, whose sex hasn’t been publicly confirmed.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds arrive at SNL Afterparty in November 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift has been friends with Lively since 2015 and quickly grew close to Reynolds and their children, with James appearing on the singer’s 2017 track “Gorgeous.” The two have frequently supported each other’s endeavors and even worked together professionally, with Lively directing Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” video in 2021.