After taking over airwaves and streaming all summer with her hit song “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter is ready to take over Dunkin’ coffee orders.

The pop star teamed up with the coffee and doughnut company on a pitch-perfect partnership to kick off 2025. Starting Dec. 31, fans can enjoy Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, a limited-time iced beverage that gives “that’s the me espresso” a whole new meaning. Her beverage is an espresso with brown sugar notes and oat milk, and it’s hand-shaken when you order it; Dunkin’ describes it as “a smooth, frothy sip, ready to energize guests’ daily routine in the new year.”

Carpenter loves a suggestive moment, and her Dunkin’ collab embraces that fact. The marketing campaign includes a video called “Shake that Ess’ with Sabrina Carpenter,” in which the singer gushes about how she “[loves] shaking that Ess’” and has been doing it “for hours.” Others “grab that Ess’” and join in before she realizes what it sounds like they’re saying.

“When we first dreamed up Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, it had to be more than another delicious drink on the menu — we wanted to bring some levity to guests’ everyday coffee order,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, in a press release.

Dunkin'

The new ad campaign is “a wink at embracing life’s lighter side,” McVicar Nelson added. Fans seemed to agree when Dunkin’ posted the video on social media on Dec. 30. “Dunkin is in her unhinged era and im [sic] here for it,” one person wrote in the Instagram comments. Another added, “Finally. The 2000’s marketing is back.”

Before “Espresso” inspired the coffee collab, it became Carpenter’s first entry into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and topped global charts. Ironically, her label was initially unsure about releasing it. Carpenter told Variety in August that “there was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense” from “the powers above.” Ultimately, they “trusted” her call, she said, adding, “I was happy that I believed in myself in that moment.”

After the biggest year of her career so far, it’s fitting that her drink will help her jump-start 2025. “Espresso” also propelled Carpenter to her first Grammy nominations in November; she’s up for six awards, including best new artist and album of the year. If she wins, she can shake that Ess’ to celebrate.