While performing on tour and promoting her Grammy-nominated album, Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter has spent a lot of public time in lingerie, given that her flirty style often features babydoll dresses, bedazzled corsets, and even festive bodysuits.

Recently, she’s been campaigning for Grammy votes by appearing on talk shows and giving special performances, such as for NPR’s Tiny Desk series. On Dec. 21, she shared photos from the latter to Instagram.

In keeping with tradition, she performed an acoustic set in an appropriately short n’ sweet outfit.

Sabrina’s Lingerie-Coded Dress

For her Tiny Desk set, Carpenter rocked a light blue babydoll dress with a strapless jewel neckline, pleated semi-sheer fabric, and a super short hem.

She emphasized the dress’ lingerie vibes by adding two matching lace garters, and completed the look with similarly hued pumps.

Sabrina’s Babydoll Dresses

As proven over the last year, babydoll dresses have quickly become the singer’s signature look. She’s worn pastel variations of the cut on her Short n’ Sweet Tour. For her show at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29, for example, she donned a yellow sheer babydoll dress, which showed off a matching bedazzled corset underneath.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

Back in August, she shared a photo wearing a semi-sheer pink slip with a scoop V-neck, white lace embroidery, ruffled edges, and a pink ribbon. That time, she skipped the garters, simply accessorizing with a ring.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Clearly, Carpenter’s fashion leaves quite an impression.