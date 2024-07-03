Before storming up the charts with “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” Sabrina Carpenter made her start on the Disney Channel.

The singer played Maya Hart in the Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, for three seasons between 2014 and 2017. The Disney comedy centered on the life of high school student Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard) and her friends and family.

Along with Carpenter and Blanchard, Girl Meets World also starred Corey Fogelmanis, Peyton Meyer, August Maturo, and the stars of the original Boy Meets World, Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel.

While many fans were first introduced to Carpenter through the show, many weren’t aware of her Disney Channel past. In light of her recent chart success with the first two cuts from her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet, her performance on Girl Meets World began doing the rounds online.

“Wait, is that the ‘Espresso’ singer?” one fan commented on TikTok under a video of Carpenter on the show. “I didn’t know Sabrina was the girl from Girl Meets World!” another fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One user also joked, “If you weren’t stanning Sabrina during Girl Meets World you don’t qualify for Short n’ Sweet tour tickets.”

Sabrina Carpenter on Girl Meets World. Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Carpenter’s Girl Meets World cast mates Maturo and Kolker (who played Auggie Matthews and Ava Morgenstern, respectively), recently gave the singer a shoutout in a joint TikTok.

In the clip, the pair lipsync to Carpenter’s viral hit “Espresso” with the sentence, “How you guys know Sabrina vs. how we know Sabrina” written over the video.

The TikTok then cuts to throwback screenshots of the actors starring alongside Carpenter on Girl Meets World. “We’ve been fans since 2013 ya’ll are just catching up,” they captioned the post.

Maturo and Kolker aren’t the singer’s only former castmates to have celebrated her chart success. Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World and its Disney spinoff, congratulated Carpenter on her Instagram Stories after “Espresso” reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100. “You've done it my bb!! I'm crying fr,” she wrote in a supportive message.