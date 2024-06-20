Bridgerton’s Luke Newton gave a dramatic reading of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” On June 19, the actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was asked to recite the lyrics to Carpenter’s viral hit in character as Colin Bridgerton.

“Everyone thinks that you can make anything sound romantic and sexy,” the show’s titular host said, before giving Newton “some random lines” from modern pop culture to read out. “Maybe you'd be able to show us how Colin Bridgerton would say them if he was talking to Penelope,” Fallon added.

Looking into the camera, the actor read the lyrics, “Say you can't sleep / Baby, I know / That's that me / Espresso,” as Bridgerton-style music played in the background.

Newton also recited the lyrics to the viral satirical song by Megan Boni (aka @girl_on_couch on TikTok). “I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, six five, or six eleven if you’re a security guard, blue eyes,” he said to laughter from the audience.

“I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a ten.” he continued as his Bridgerton character, reading the lyrics to Ryan Gosling’s Barbie hit, before recreating the classic Friends line, “We were on a break!”

Bridgerton’s Luke Newton on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Dubbed “the song of the summer” by Rolling Stone, Carpenter’s “Espresso” became the singer’s first top five on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached the No. 1 spot in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

The song is the first cut from Carpenter’s forthcoming album Short n' Sweet, and was followed by the single “Please Please Please,” the music video for which stars her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

While Newton is known by Bridgerton fans for his acting chops, he and Carpenter share a passion for music.

Before playing the dashing love interest of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) on the Netflix drama, he was a member of the former British boyband, South 4. The band released the song “Cougar Town” in 2012 before eventually going their separate ways.

During the production of Season 3, Coughlan pranked Newton on the Bridgerton set by playing the song while filming a ballroom scene.