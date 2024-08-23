Sabrina Carpenter is her own worst critic. The singer looked back on her discography in a recent interview with Variety, revealing that she doesn’t feel connected to some of her earlier work.

Carpenter released her debut album Eyes Wide Open in 2015, which was followed by 2016’s Evolution, 2018’s Singular: Act I, 2019’s Singular: Act II, 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send, and most recently 2024’s Short n’ Sweet, which dropped on Aug. 23 and birthed the hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

“For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that,” she told Variety of her first four albums. “But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.”

Describing her new album, the singer called Short n' Sweet her “second big girl album.” She continued, “It’s a companion [to 2022’s Emails I Can't Send] but it’s not the same. When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album.”

“Espresso” Almost Wasn’t Released

In the same Variety interview, Carpenter also disclosed that her record label wasn’t keen on releasing Short n’ Sweet’s lead single “Espresso.”

“Not so much from my immediate team, but when it came to ‘the powers above,’” she said, using air quotes. “There was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense. But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment.”

The co-CEO of Island Records, Imran Majid, praised Carpenter for sticking to her guns, telling Variety, “Sabrina’s instincts and creative vision are incredible. She’s always thinking 10 steps ahead.” Fellow co-CEO Justin Eshak agreed, adding, “She’s an inspiration for her fans, collaborators and all of us.”

“Espresso” became the singer’s first Top 3 hit and has remained inside the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 since its release. On Aug. 5, it became the third-fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, without reaching the top spot of the Hot 100.

Carpenter dropped the second cut from Short n’ Sweet, “Please Please Please,” in June along with a music video starring her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and on Aug. 23, the singer released the album’s third official single “Tatse” with a music video starring Jenna Ortega.