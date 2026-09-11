Spoilers for Practical Magic 2 ahead. The Owens sisters are back, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reuniting for Practical Magic 2, nearly 30 years after stepping into the enchanted boots of the beloved witches. And if magic is real, it won’t be the last time they cast some spells.

In an exclusive interview with Bustle, Bullock revealed one of her biggest wishes for a potential third Practical Magic movie, and in true Owens fashion, it involves her on-screen sister.

When Bustle asked if Kidman’s character, Gillian, would ever get the same kind of romantic connection that Bullock’s Sally has been lucky enough to experience (three times, actually), Bullock agreed that a true relationship is the only thing her sister is missing out on.

“I was just saying earlier, how amazing is it gonna be when Gillian loves deeply and intimately?” she asks, with Kidman nodding in agreement.

However, she wants to make it clear that Gillian is still rich in all other forms of affection. “She loves her family, she loves her sister, she loves all the things that are right before her and safe,” Bullock says. “But she’s never experienced real nurturing and love, and I think that’s gonna be incredible to see. Incredible.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

While Bullock is manifesting true love for Gillian, don’t mistake that as confirmation for Practical Magic 3 just yet. “Let's see what this one does,” she cautions. “Let’s see if we’ve done it right.”

Practical Magic 2 takes place 25 years after the original, and the Owens’ curse with love is still alive and well, as proven by the death of Sally’s second husband, Gary. As a result, she erased all memories of magic from her daughters, Kylie (Joey King) and Antonia (Maisie Williams). But when Kylie confesses her love to her boyfriend, Gideon (Xolo Maridueña), and sends him into a coma, the family must confront their past.

On their mission to help Kylie, the sisters meet magic academic Ian Wright (Lee Pace), and while Gillian is rather impressed by his... physique, he gravitates toward Sally, who wants absolutely nothing to do with him or relationships in general. You can predict how it all unfolds.