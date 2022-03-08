Sarah Got Absolutely Grilled During Her Women Tell All Hot Seat

Sarah Hamrick came out of the gate strong on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, earning two one-on-one dates during her six weeks on the show. But over time, she began feuding with the other women — namely Mara, who accused her of not being there for the right reasons and told Clayton that she’d said she wasn’t ready for marriage.

Things hit a fever pitch during a group therapy date, after which the therapist said one of the women wasn’t being genuine. Clayton deduced that she was referring to Sarah and — convinced that she was just putting on act for TV — decided to send her home. Sarah tried to discuss it more with him, but he’d made up his mind. So the Women Tell All special offered Sarah a chance to finally explain her side of the story.

By the time Sarah got into the hot seat, the group had spent a fair amount of time unloading a season’s worth of vitriol onto Shanae, so the tension in the room was high. Host Jesse Palmer went through the usual retrospective on Sarah’s journey before opening up the floor for the women to ask Sarah about some of her actions. According to Sarah, she felt the turning point during the season came when the group traveled to Croatia. From her perspective, getting a second one-on-one date “changed the chemistry within the house.” But she insisted that despite her sharing things about how strong her connection with Clayton was with the other women, “It was never ever [her] intention to make anyone insecure.”

The rest of the contestants didn’t seem to believe what she was saying. In fact, they took great issue with Sarah’s evasiveness. Mara, who was one of Sarah’s rivals during the season, was the first to take Sarah to task about her tendency to bend the truth. The women seemed to agree with Mara, even going as far as to say that Mara “fell on the sword” for the rest of the house in confronting Clayton about Sarah’s behavior. Apparently, many of the women felt as though Sarah was flaunting her relationship as a way to make them doubt their own connections with Clayton.

The conversation then turned to Sarah’s claim that she and Clayton had cried together after their first one-on-one, which caused significant controversy in the house. “You were using it as a weapon against the other women to feel intimidated,” Kira said. Though Clayton himself clarified it hadn’t happened, Sarah continued to insist that there “were tears.” Even when he was directly onstage, she wouldn’t relent. Let’s just hope we never have to discuss this again.