After postponing their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated their would-be wedding date with a social-distancing compliant vineyard outing. Hyland and Wells, who got engaged in July of 2019, were forced to put their wedding plans on hold indefinitely due to COVID-19. The couple seemed determined to make the most of the situation, and instead celebrated what would've been their big day with a trip to an outdoor winery and plenty of jokes on social media.

On Saturday, Hyland posted a photo posing with Wells at a winery on Instagram, writing: "A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series." The Modern Family star, who wore an all-white outfit complete with a hat and veil, added: "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams." Wells also posted a photo from the vineyard on Instagram, joking, "We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool."

Hyland posted another photo with Wells on her Instagram story, in which both stars are wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. masks, writing, "On our wedding day...we didn't get married." She added a message about continuing to be careful amid the pandemic, writing: "Also... #wearadamnmask."

In June, Hyland updated Bachelor nation about the couple's wedding plans during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!, as per E! News. "We have no plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," she told host Chris Harrison. Hyland also noted that her family's inability to travel and her own medical history of kidney dysplasia, for which she received a transplant and is immunocompromised, will further delay plans, saying: "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Wells and Hyland offered another wedding update in July, saying that the couple was more focused on being responsible and politically engaged amid the pandemic than stressing about postponing the nuptials, as per People. "We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love," Hyland said. She continued that the two put off wedding planning to, "focus on what's important right now" such as, "helping to spread information to wear masks to only go out for essential needs." Additionally, Wells added the couple has treated the quarantine as an opportunity to spend quality time together, saying, "I've found it really wonderful to be with Sarah this entire time. It's been nice to get to know her on a deeper level."

The couple might not be able to host the wedding of their dreams in the immediate future, but in their typical joking fashion, it's clear the two are making the most of the situation. From spending more time getting to know each other to finding safe ways to commemorate their would-be wedding, these two aren't letting the pandemic get in the way of their romance.