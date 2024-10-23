Sarah Jessica Parker is standing with childless cat ladies. On Oct. 23, the actor announced that she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election — in part to honor her iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw.

On Instagram, Parker shared a photo of herself placing a Harris-Walz sign in her New York City window, as one of her cats watches on.

In the caption, she listed many reasons why she’s endorsing Harris. “For the love of my country,” she began, before going on to cite issues like voting rights, “common sense gun laws,” climate change, and women’s rights; she also said she was voting for her loved ones, including her mother, children, and “friends in the LGBTQ+ community.”

To conclude her statement, Parker poked fun at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s viral comments about “childless cat ladies” by nodding to Carrie. The character doesn’t have children on SATC or its reboot And Just Like That..., but she did adopt a cat (appropriately named Shoe) in the AJLT Season 2 finale.

“For me; For love; For choice; And for a certain childless cat lady I play on TV,” she quipped. “With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.”

Parker is just the latest addition to a long list of celebrities who have endorsed Harris, including Billie Eilish, Cher, and Jennifer Lawrence. Most notably, Taylor Swift stated that she would vote for Harris following September’s presidential debate, and referred to herself as a “childless cat lady” in her endorsement.

Parker previously endorsed Harris and President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, even helping their campaign launch the “Moms for Biden” initiative. However, back in 2022, she didn’t fully commit to supporting Biden’s 2024 campaign, instead saying that she wanted to see him run for re-election before endorsing him.

“I would like to think that he feels good enough and well enough, and we’ll see, right?” she told ITK. “I’m hoping that we can do better by a lot of people. There’s a lot of working mothers and working parents that are really — we haven’t done right by them yet. And I know that is our aim.”