All everyone can talk about (especially Deuxmoi) is Netflix’s latest steamy hit Sex/Life — and how the sexual chemistry between two of the show’s stars is actually ... real. Yes, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are a couple in real life, and nobody caught on until the series started streaming on Netflix in June 2021. The hit show focuses on Billie Connelly (Shahi), a suburban wife and mother who doesn’t feel content in her life with husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and starts to reminisce about her life in New York with ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos), resulting in a sexually charged love triangle involving her husband and the man who broke her heart.

Evidently, the connection between 41-year-old Shahi and 36-year-old Australian actor Demos was so intense that fans started shipping them together in real life. Much to their elation, not only are they a full-fledged couple, but Shahi and Demos’ relationship timeline proves that the actors have actually been dating for much longer than you may think.

September 2020: Bonding On Set

Netflix

While it’s not known whether they immediately became an item after meeting on set, Demos and Shahi made it clear in 2020 that they were fond of each other while filming Sex/Life. On Sept. 22, 2020, Demos shared two behind-the-scenes snapshots of him and Shahi on set, revealing their character’s names. “Billie and Brad,” he wrote, tagging Netflix and the show’s Instagram accounts.

January 2021: Calling Her “My Baby”

Pre-Sex/Life fans of Demos may have suspected his romance with Shahi as far back as New Year’s Eve, which he celebrated with his co-star. On Dec. 31, Demos posted a cheeky photo of them lying in bed and covering themselves with their shirts, making it clear that they were having a low-key New Year’s, as everyone should have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rats NYE,” he wrote. However, he finally confirmed his relationship with Shahi just days later while celebrating her birthday on Jan. 10. “Happy bday my baby,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of them frolicking and kissing in a park. “I f*#kin love you. You’re everything.”

February 2021: Loving Valentine’s Day

The couple commemorated their first Valentine’s Day in February, when Shahi posted a photo of her and Demos on Instagram, gushing about her valentine. “My forever squeeze,” she wrote. “Happy Valentine’s baby @adam_demos.” On the same day, Demos also shared a sweet selfie of him and Shahi, captioned with a simple red heart emoji.

May 2021: Finding Her “Forever”

For Demos’ birthday on May 22, Shahi wrote a loving letter to her boyfriend on Instagram, making it clear that she found her “soulmate” in her co-star. “Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together,” she wrote, captioning a slideshow of candid photos and relationship memories. “I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby.”

June 2021: Confirming Their Relationship

After Sex/Life premiered on Netflix and started gaining huge buzz online, Shahi confirmed that she and Demos were an item offscreen as well in a new interview. “It was great casting, I’ll put it that way,” she said jokingly to Entertainment Tonight. While Shahi said they wanted to keep much of their relationship private, she did call him “one of the best humans I’ve ever met” and said they’ve grown even closer while promoting their new series.

“Without sharing too many details because there is a part of my relationship that I protect and that’s for me and him only, I’m very grateful that I met him,” she said. “I’m grateful to be on this ride in general, but to be able to share it with him is special as well.”

Evidently, they’re having the time of their lives celebrating the show’s success. On June 20, Demos posted a slideshow of the couple gawking at Sex/Life’s billboard at New York’s Times Square. “Just f*ckin wow,” he captioned the post.

“Absolutely rattled and beyond grateful! I’m a lucky lucky man!!!” Shahi responded in the comments section, calling the moment “full on magic.” and telling her boyfriend “I❤️u.”