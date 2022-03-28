Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Says Will Smith & Chris Rock Have Already Settled Their Oscars Feud

Those who tuned into the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, would likely agree that the most memorable part of the show was when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face. The physical altercation took place after the comedian made an offensive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, despite her battle with alopecia. “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” the comedian said into the microphone as Smith returned to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth!” the King Richard star warned.

The unscripted moment has been all viewers have been talking about since it aired, but according to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Smith and Rock have already made amends. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” he told Page Six at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. And although Diddy didn’t reveal details about how they settled their feud, he promised the outlet that they’ve totally moved on. “It’s all love,” he said. “They’re brothers.”

Diddy appeared to play the role of peace-keeper during the broadcast as well. After the show returned from a commercial break, Diddy appeared on stage and helped propel the evening forward. “We did not know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever,” he said. “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party – but right now we’re moving on with love.” The Gold Party is an annual event hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

When Diddy left the Dolby Theatre after the ceremony, he reflected on the evening’s events on his Instagram Story. “I know sh*t is crazy. You know, sh*t happens sometimes,” he said. “My n*gga Chris Rock got a chin, though. I know ain’t nobody even not thinking what I’m thinking. He got a chin.” The “I’ll Be Missing You” musician closed out his brief video on a positive note. “Yeah, it’s all love,” he added. “We’re gonna move on with love, love, love.”

The rapper wasn’t the only celebrity who reacted to Smith and Rock’s heated exchange. The Collateral Beauty star’s son, Jaden Smith, seemingly approved of how his father handled the situation. “And that’s how we do it,” the 23-year-old tweeted. Nicki Minaj tweeted that Smith got a “front-row seat to his wife’s pain.” Drake, 50 Cent, Sophia Bush, Kathy Griffen, Conan O’Brien, and Tiffany Haddish were among the other stars who weighed in.

“Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives,” Haddish told People. “Would you do that for your wife? Would you say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mother f*cking…’ Like, yes! Yes!” The Academy, however, condemned the altercation. The statement read, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”