Selena Gomez Gushed About Boyfriend Benny Blanco In A Sweet Birthday Post

It looks like Selena Gomez loves Benny Blanco like a love song. As Blanco celebrated his 36th birthday on March 8, his singer-actor girlfriend marked the milestone with an effusive social media post. Not only did Gomez share several photos of them on her Instagram grid, she included a caption listing many of the qualities she adores in him.

A Loving List

“Happy birthday baby!” Gomez wrote in her post. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco.”

Her photos showed several of the couple’s special moments together, from embracing by the coast to cuddling on the couch. They can be seen kissing, riding spinning teacups, and simply relaxing together. Of course, countless fans swooned over the loved-up couple scenes in the comments section.

“mom & dad,” singer Haven wrote in part. “yall [sic] are so freaking adorable.” Meanwhile, actor Ashley Benson added two black heart emojis, and other followers referred to them as “angels,” the “cutest couple,” and more. As for Blanco, he showed his appreciation for the sweet message by responding with a string of six emojis, including a kiss and different heart emojis.

A Relationship First

It’s the first time the couple has celebrated Blanco’s birthday since they began dating. Gomez outed their relationship on social media in December, revealing that they’d been together for six months already. That puts the beginning of their relationship around June 2023. At the time she confirmed dating rumors, Gomez called Blanco “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her and “better than anyone” she’s ever dated.

More recently, Gomez spoke about her new love with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. After saying it’s been “really lovely,” she continued to sing Blanco’s praises, albeit with some restraint.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone who respects you,” Gomez said. “I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

From Collaboators To Lovers

Gomez and Blanco met long before they started dating; in fact, they worked together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough.” Now that they’re openly more than just co-workers, they haven’t been shy about showing it. “My bes fwend,” Gomez captioned a photo of them on Feb. 12. He agreed in the comments, writing, “Das my bes fwend.”