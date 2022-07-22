What Is Selena Gomez's Net Worth? At Age 30, The Only Murders Star Is A Mogul

Selena Gomez seems to find success everywhere she goes. First, she was a Disney Channel teen starlet as the charismatic Alex in Wizards of Waverley Place. Then, she was a pop sensation, complete with number one hits and sell-out stadium tours. Then, she effortlessly became a critically acclaimed actor, gracing our screens in Hulu's sharp whodunit Only Murders in the Building, all before turning 30.

As if all of that wasn't enough, Gomez is also busy behind the scenes, too. In 2020, the former Disney star launched her own beauty line, Rare Beauty. In 2022, she announced a mental wellness app, Wondermind. Through her production company, July Moon Productions, the actor has helped to produce shows like 13 Reasons Why, Only Murders in the Building and Selena+Chef. And with brand collaborations, social media income, start-up investments and several pieces of real estate to her name, 30-year-old Gomez appears to have a lot of sources of income.

As season two of Only Murders in the Building hits our screens, we did a little digging — just how much money does Gomez actually make? Here is a breakdown of the pop star and actor's staggering net worth.

5 Ways Selena Gomez Makes Her Money

1. Film and TV

Gomez began her career at the young age of 7 when she landed a role on the famous kids show Barney & Friends. According to Money Inc., she was paid $3,000 per episode — she appeared in 13 episodes altogether.

Her acting success continued with several cameos on Disney Channel, before she landed the leading role on Disney's Wizards of Waverley Place. The hugely popular tween show ran for six years and, not only did the show launch her career, it also reportedly paid $30,000 per episode.

Since becoming a household name for Millennials all over the world thanks to Disney Channel, Gomez has continued to showcase her range as an actor with roles in over 100 projects, including Spring Breakers, Hotel Transylvania, Getaway and Dolittle.

In 2021, Gomez took on what is arguably another career-defining role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, a stylish, witty whodunit. Variety reported that Gomez's co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin were both making $600,000 per episode. While Gomez's salary has not been reported, as the third lead of the show, chances are, she's raking in a similar figure.

The popular show has dropped several episodes of season two, and a third season has already been confirmed. It's highly possible that Gomez will continue earning a pretty large sum from the show in years to come.

And Gomez's acting isn't her only source of income in the film and TV industry — she also owns her own production company, July Moon Productions, and has been an executive producer on 11projects, including Only Murders in the Building and Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

On several projects, however, the actor has reportedly given some or all of her salary. According to US Weekly, Gomez privately donated "more than she made" after Woody Allen, director of A Rainy Day In New York, was accused of sexual abuse. In 2021, Gomez launched her at-home cooking show, Selena+Chef, which reportedly raised $360,000 for 23 non-profit organizations in the first two seasons.

2. Music

Gomez made the leap from acting to singing in 2009 with "Tell Me Something I Don't Know,” a single released on the Another Cinderella Story soundtrack. She went on to release three records with her band Selena and the Scene. In 2013, she launched her debut solo album, Stars Dance. The album reportedly opened at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and sold 97,000 copies in the first week. She went on to release two more studio albums, Revival and Rare, both of which also opened at number one. She also released a Spanish album which received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

Despite her undeniable success in the world of pop, it appears that Gomez has been considering putting her focus elsewhere. "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different," she told Vogue in 2021. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

So, how much money has Gomez made from her long career in music? According to MoneyNation, her total music sales as of 2016 reached just over $16 million. In addition to music sales, Gomez has also likely raked in millions from her tours. According to Seventeen, she made roughly $20.3 million on her Stars Dance tour and $35.6 million on her Revival tour.

It's safe to say that this Grammy-nominated artist has made quite a few millions from her music.

3. Business Ventures

In addition to her creative projects, Gomez has also shown herself to be a pretty savvy businesswoman. Over the past few years, the star has launched a beauty company, created a mental wellness app, collaborated with several huge brands and invested in a few start-ups.

In 2021, Gomez launched Rare Beauty, a line of vegan and cruelty-free makeup products that are sold globally through partners like Sephora and SpaceNK. According to TooFab, the company made $60 million in profits in just one year. While Gomez is undoubtedly making a profit off the successful company, her aim, as she told Bustle, is to raise $100 million over the next decade for mental health support in underprivileged communities.

In 2022, Gomez launched Wondermind along with her mother, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette. Wondermind, a mental fitness platform, had an aim of “democratizing and destigmatizing mental health”.

While the company is still young, it has already secured some big investors. "We have big brands already expressing interest in advertising and being partners of ours," Pierson told Entrepreneur. "We’re excited to build a lucrative business. Because the best way to ensure that society pays attention to an issue is to make money from it. That’s how true movements are made.”

In recent years, Gomez has also made some investments of her own. According to Fortune, she's a stakeholder in Serendipity, an ice cream startup, and Gopuff, a grocery delivery service.

Gomez, like many other celebrities, also earns a steady stream of income through her brand collaborations. In 2016, for instance, she was reportedly paid $10 million to work with bag and leather designer Coach on a special line of bags. A year later, her deal with Puma was reported to be worth over $30 million.

4. Real Estate

In 2020, Gomez purchased a stunning mansion in Encina, California, previously owned by Tom Petty, for a reported $4.9 million. The sprawling custom-built home features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a yoga studio, hidden passageways, and a large tree-lined pool.

Gomez also owned a bungalow in Studio City, which she bought in 2017 for $2.249 million and sold in 2020 for $2.37 million. In 2018, she sold another previous home, a five bedroom mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, for $2.7 million.

5. Social Media

With over 330 million followers, Gomez is reportedly the fourth highest earning celebrity on Instagram, earning between $800,000 and $1.735 million per sponsored post.

Even though Gomez is potentially earning millions through Instagram, she prefers to keep her attention elsewhere for the sake of her own mental health. As she explained to Vogue in 2021, she has an assistant who posts to social media for her so that she can stay off the internet.

What Is Selena Gomez's Net Worth?

With ever-growing success in numerous industries, Gomez has a reported net worth of $95 million as of 2022.

And by the sounds of things, the young star hasn't even come close to achieving all of her goals. "I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” she told Vogue in 2021. “I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

Gomez is well on her way to being worth a billion dollars — and she doesn't seem to be interested in slowing down any time soon. With season two of Only Murders in the Building off to a fabulous start (and a third already in the works), Rare Beauty going strong and Wondermind on the cusp of transforming the wellness industry, it's clear that Gomez is only just getting started.