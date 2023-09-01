Selena Gomez proudly proclaims her freedom in her new single “Single Soon,” and while she’s open to a new relationship, all potential suitors should come prepared. In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed her dating requirements for anyone that wanted to impress her enough to make her “single soon.”

Despite saying she’s “high maintenance” on her new song, Gomez said she’s not actually that demanding — she just has some normal guidelines when it comes to dating. “I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” she said. “I'm not ashamed to say I require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.” And she’s not afraid to share those requirements to the world. "You gotta be cool, man,” she quipped. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice, and please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

Back in June, as seen in a TikTok video, Gomez proudly announced her single status to some athletic soccer players who may have met her standards — if she had caught their attention. “They didn’t hear me,” she told the radio hosts. “And they didn’t really care, so I was just like, ‘Alright...’ Not one of them gave a damn.”

Even though her attempts at an athletic boyfriend flopped, Gomez is completely fine being single and knows the right person will blend right into her life when it happens. “I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it'd be nice to have someone,’ and I get that,” she said. “But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be.”

For now, Gomez is fully enjoying her single-dom, which will be reflected beyond “Single Soon” in her upcoming new music. In a separate radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, the singer revealed that her long-awaited next album, which she’s teasing as SG3, will not include any songs that will make you cry. “This is the first album that I will not have a single sad song,” she stated. “Just beautiful songs that are really fun, energetic, pop as pop can be. It fits the new version of what I've walked through and now I'm just happy and it feels good.”