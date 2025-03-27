Selena Gomez's Only Murders Co-Stars Might Be In Her Wedding

Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars won’t crash her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco, given that they’re already on the invite list. However, they may do something unexpected. On a March 27 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the singer revealed the roles that Martin Short and Steve Martin could play at her wedding — even if she didn’t ask them.

During the interview, Barrymore asked if she planned to have Martin and Short “officiate” her ceremony. "Oh my gosh! I hadn't even thought about that,” Gomez replied, seeming open to the idea. However, she had already thought about what Short could do at the reception. “Marty is due to give a speech,” she revealed. “I told him he must.”

She also thinks Martin will make his presence known at the wedding. “Steve will probably pull out his banjo," she joked. “But I feel like Marty would have an epic speech.”

Jimmy Kimmel had his own idea during a separate interview in January, playing a viral clip from the 2025 Golden Globes of Short closely examining Gomez’s engagement ring. “He’s twisting it. Taking it off. I wasn’t sure what he was doing; that's why I look confused,” she recalled. “He just wanted to know what was going on. I don’t think he cared. Maybe a little... ”

This inspired Kimmel to suggest that Short and Martin should be “ringbearers” at the wedding, given his fascination with the diamond. “That would be adorable,” she said.

Selena’s Wedding Plans

Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco on Instagram in December, sharing photos of his intimate proposal (which included a Taco Bell picnic) and close-ups of her sparkling engagement ring. “Forever begins now..,” she captioned her announcement post.

However, they aren’t rushing to plan their wedding. Instead, they are focusing on their first collaborative album, I Said I Loved You First, and their separate projects. “I’m actually shooting season 5 of Only Murders right now,” Gomez told TODAY on March 21. “He has to do some work stuff too. To be honest, I’m just enjoying us in this moment, and yeah, then we’ll get to start the craziness.”