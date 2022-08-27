The Oppenheim Group is expanding, and Netflix’s Selling The OC gives viewers a new behind-the-scenes look at luxury real estate, co-worker camaraderie, and plenty of drama in between. The second Selling Sunset spinoff, which premiered its inaugural season on Aug. 24, focuses on a fresh set of realtors competing to establish themselves at brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s new office in Newport Beach, California. In the reality series’ official synopsis, Netflix hinted the pressure could prove to be too much for the agents to handle.

While the streaming service has yet to renew or cancel Selling the OC for Season 2, Jason told Today ahead of the premiere that he doesn’t think he’s “ever been more excited to watch a season.” As such, he has high hopes for the new show, while also expressing his desire for people to “watch it for what it is and don’t make comparisons to other shows,” including Selling Sunset.

“These people are their own agents. They have their own lives and they’re doing their own thing,” Jason added. “I think it should be judged on its own merits. I think it’ll do quite well.”

Time will tell if his prediction holds true, but, in the meantime, here’s what we know so far about a potential Selling the OC Season 2.

The Selling The OC Season 2 Cast

Though it’s too early to tell which Selling the OC cast members could return, Season 1 introduced 11 new real estate agents, including Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

Tyler Golden/Netflix

The Oppenheim brothers said they spent a couple of years putting their staff together. “We just met people in different ways. And it was just very organic. And I love the way it all came about. I got really lucky,” Brett explained in their joint Today interview.

Those hoping to get hired ahead of a potential second season might have a bit of an uphill battle though, as they receive “probably a dozen” resumes every day. “I’m very particular on the type of person that I want to work at the Oppenheim Group,” Jason added. “I want to make sure they’re successful. That I get along with them. They get along with other people. They’re ambitious and intelligent.”

The Selling The OC Season 2 Premiere Date

Variety reported in early November 2021 that Season 1 filming was already underway, though the series didn’t debut until almost 10 months later. If Netflix green-lights Selling the OC for another season, that timetable would suggest a Summer 2023 premiere. However, after its inaugural season, Selling Sunset had gaps between new installments that ranged anywhere from three months to over a year. Also worth noting is that Selling Tampa dropped in December 2021, but, as of August 2022, Netflix still has not announced a second season.

The Selling The OC Season 2 Trailer

Netflix dropped the Season 1 trailer on Aug. 10, just two weeks before the show’s premiere. Because another season has yet to be announced, let alone filmed, there is currently no Selling the OC Season 2 trailer.

This post will be updated as more Selling the OC Season 2 details become available.