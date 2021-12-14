Netflix’s Selling series is headed from the glam of Southern California to the sunny gulfs of Florida with Selling Sunset spinoff Selling Tampa. The show follows the drama and professional triumphs of the Allure Agency in West Florida — Sharelle Rosado’s all-Black, all-women real estate agency operating out of Tampa. One agent who makes up Rosado’s team of luxury relators is Alexis Williams, a 30-year-old Florida native who prides herself in striking a balance between work and play. Here’s everything to know about her.

Alexis’ Instagram Is About Business & Fun

“I like to party, which you might see a little bit on the show, but I am still about my business,” Williams told House Beautiful ahead of the show’s premiere. Her Instagram is definitely indicative of that assertion, especially given Alexis’ variety of photos featuring her stoically standing near Allure’s front desk in addition to photos of her standing in front of massive balloons to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Alexis’ Husband Is A Former NFL Player

Whether dealing with business or pleasure, Alexis never seems too far from her partner, former NFL running back Mike Gillislee. She posted a birthday tribute to him featuring a photo of the couple kissing, with the caption, “I’m so lucky to have you. We inspire each other on a daily basis & I’m so thankful we get to share these memories together.”

Alexis Appreciates Home Decor

In order to compete in the world of luxury realty, it takes more than just the ability to identify magnificent properties. As Alexis proves, it’s as much about what the house looks like on the inside as it is about the outside. On her Instagram, she’ll show off the manicured spaces she’s in the middle of selling, like darkly colored kitchens with gold details and dimly lit living spaces with slate walls and neon lighting.

What Can We Expect From Alexis On Selling Tampa?

In the trailer for Selling Tampa, it appears that some of the other women are questioning Alexis’ commitment to real estate. One cast member, Rena Upshaw Frazier, asks her, “Is the real estate career important to you?” While we don’t hear Alexis’ response, it’s clear that she’s unenthused by the question. Similar drama brews during a team meeting with Rosado, in which she tells Alexis to “step it up.” Alexis also appears to factor into a fight in the trailer during a dinner scene. “I’m grown just like you so treat me with respect,” she says. While we can’t yet speculate as to just how committed Alexis is to Allure, at the very least, it’s clear she’s committed to the drama.