Christine Quinn Is Stirring Up Selling Sunset Season 4 Drama Before Filming Even Starts

COVID-19 may have temporarily halted our fix of The Oppenheim Group drama, but the beloved agents will return to our screens very soon. Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons, as announced on Wednesday, March 10 — meaning that you’ll get your fill of lavish Hollywood Hills homes and catty real estate drama for months to come. The entire cast is set to return for the show’s upcoming fourth season, and they couldn’t be more excited to be on our screens again — even if there’s sure to be some intense clashes.

In a video posted by E! News, Oppenheim Group agent Christine Quinn promised viewers both bigger houses and bigger drama, while her co-worker (and longtime frenemy) Chrishell Stause is already bracing herself. "It's time to get to work," she said. "We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer. But let's do this!" Netflix has not started production on Season 4 just yet, but the cast is reportedly very close to reuniting after the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Selling Sunset cast members will return for Season 4?

Netflix has confirmed current cast members Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, and Davina Potratz will all return for show’s fourth season, alongside Christine, Chrishell, and their bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim. The news comes despite speculation that Davina and Brett would have to leave the show, considering they no longer work at The Oppenheim Group.

In October 2020, Davina joined rival agency Douglas Elliman to work in their development division. (She never sold that $75 million house before leaving, as its still an active listing.) Meanwhile, earlier that year, Brett quietly separated from The Oppenheim Group to start his own luxury brokerage with a similar name, Oppenheim Real Estate (I mean, it is still his last name).

What storylines will Season 4 focus on?

When the cast last filmed together, COVID-19 was not a global threat — and in the time since, a lot has changed in each of their lives. The Selling Sunset season 3 finale featured Christine’s lavish, gothic wedding to retired tech millionaire Christian Richard; Christine is now six months pregnant with the couple’s first child, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she promised that fans will get to experience the journey with her. She’s also already started to fan the drama flames, posting a TikTok that calls out castmates Chrishell, Mary, and Heather for not “liking” her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. “We’re not filming at the moment, but I assure you it's going to be juicy when it happens,” she told ET.

Fans will also likely see Chrishell reflect on her Dancing With the Stars experience and her recent break-up with professional dancer Keo Motsepe, after viewing the aftermath of her divorce from Justin Hartley last season. Heather is currently planning her wedding to TLC star Tarek El Moussa, while Mary is living the newlywed life after her season 2 wedding to Romain Bonnet. As for the professional side of things, viewers just might find out what happened between the twins that led Brett to start his own real estate brokerage, and how the brothers are doing now.

When will Season 4 premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet revealed when Selling Sunset Season 4 will start streaming on the network, given that the show hasn’t even gone into production yet. However, Christine has hinted that filming will start very soon, promising ET “there's nothing that's going to be missed."