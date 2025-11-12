The new season of Selling the OC has some new faces — and some old flames that needed to burn out. Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland have given the Netflix series a classic “will they, won’t they” story across three seasons, which seemingly ended when he left the Oppenheim Group. However, Season 4, which premiered on Nov. 12, proves that they still had some issues to resolve.

Speaking to Bustle, Hall and Stanaland opened up about where their current relationship stands, following their unexpected reunion on the new season.

“I think Alex and I have squashed everything that needed to be squashed,” Stanaland says. “She is living her life, I’m living mine. It’s not as tumultuous as one might think. I’m happy for her in her personal life, and it feels like we’ve both found where we want to be, so it’s good.”

Hall agreed that “everything’s good” between her and Stanland, especially now that they’re both happy in their own love lives. However, she insinuated that it took a long time for them to get to this place, teasing a confrontation in Season 4.

“I think he’s in a very happy relationship, and I think we both want what’s best for each other,” she says. “I’m in a happy relationship, and I think that the dynamic has just shifted in a good way. There was a lot we needed to get out into the air, and you see that in Season 4. We’ve got a pretty heartfelt conversation there that probably needed to happen, and we brought you along for the journey.”

Indeed, they finally sit down for an overdue heart-to-heart on the fourth episode during a cast trip to Palm Springs, after weeks of running into but avoiding each other. On the same trip, Stanaland meets Hall’s new boyfriend Ian, effectively ending any chance of rekindling their flame (especially after she moves to Temecula with him).

Not only is Hall correct that Stanaland is in a happy relationship, but it’s progressed quickly. In October, Stanaland announced that he’s now engaged to Hannah Morrisey, revealing on Instagram that he popped the question at the same beach they took their first road trip to. “Our little family just got a whole lot more official,” he wrote.

Will Tyler Return To The O Group?

Netflix

Although he’s mended fences with Hall and stayed close to the rest of his former colleagues, don’t expect Stanaland to return to the Oppenheim Group, as he doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the brokerage. “I think it’s an incredible place to work, I just don’t think it was the right fit for me,” he tells Bustle.

But thankfully, he also has no regrets about rejoining Selling the OC, after most fans presumed he was leaving the cast thanks to his Oppenheim Group departure.

“To be totally honest, coming back to the show was kind of a last-minute decision, mostly because [creator] Adam DiVello called me a couple times,” he admitted. “But I’m glad that I did. I got to navigate this season on my own terms a bit, and I have no regrets about coming back. It was fun to hang out with all these people.”