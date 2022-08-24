Selling Sunset fans, this one’s for you. The Oppenheims are back with more drama in the world of west coast real estate — this time, they’re bringing us a new spin-off series, Selling The OC. This time around, we’ll be introduced to a whole new gang of elite celebrity realtors, known for their shark-like ability to spot and sell multi-million dollar homes in sunny California.

Ever since Selling Sunset’s release in 2019, we’ve been obsessed with the ultra expensive real estate found on the west coast — and the people who operate behind-the-scenes to sell it. With Selling The OC, the Oppenheims and their glamorous team of elite realtors are back and they’re better than ever.

Just like their millionaire colleagues on Selling Sunset, the realtors set to star in Selling The OC are just as wealthy — especially now that they’re set to become famous reality TV stars. Read on to discovering the jaw-dropping net worths of the entire cast of Netflix’s new real estate reality show, Selling The OC.

What Is Brett & Jason Oppenheim’s Net Worth?

After their success with Selling Sunset, the Oppenheim twins are back leading a new team of elite realtors. Selling The OC is just another new source of income for the multi-millionaires. As the president of The Oppenheim Group, Jason is responsible for a hugely successful real estate company that has helped sell million dollar homes to the likes of Orlando Bloom, Jessica Alba, and Dakota Johnson. Brett eventually joined his brother and became a key figure in the business. Jason also worked as an attorney for several years in the early 2000s. When season 5 of Selling Sunset hit our screens, Celebrity Net Worth noted that the twins were worth $50 million each. Now, with Selling The OC added to their CVs, we can bet their net worth is even larger, making them the wealthiest members of the Selling the OC cast.

What Is Brandi Marshall’s Net Worth?

Brandi Marshall is a realtor with The Oppenheim Group who has previously worked a Public Relations executive. She is also frequently involved with the ALS Foundation as a contributor and fundraiser. Fondly called the “great communicator,” Marshall is known for her calm, measured approach to real estate, which may explain why she’s been so successful in the competitive field. According to Showbiz Corner, SHSTrendz, and TV Guide Time, Marshall’s 15-year career in real estate would put her net worth at around $5 to 10 million.

What Is Gio Helou’s Net Worth?

Gio Helou is also joining the Selling the OC cast. According to his bio on The Oppenheim Group’s website, Helou specializes in turning around ultra-luxury properties in the OC. He also works in property development and film production. As his bio states, he “exclusively sells the best of the Newport Beach lifestyle — and lives it too.” Apparently, in his spare time, his interests include “fast cars and retro motorcycles.” In other words, this realtor has plenty of extra cash to spend. News Times, Celebrilla and Naija On Point roughly estimate that Helou has a net worth of between $4 and 6 million, making him one of the wealthiest Selling The OC realtors.

What Is Polly Brindle’s Net Worth?

Before entering the world of Californian real estate, British-born Polly Brindle worked as a model all over Europe for over two decades, partnering with the likes of Lancôme, Dior, and Aston Martin. Since 2011, Brindle has lived in LA, working as a Business Manager and realtor. Showbiz Corner and Naija On Point estimate that Brindle’s net worth sits in the millions thanks to her career with The Oppenheim Group and her many years as a model.

What Is Alex Hall’s Net Worth?

Alex Hall began with an interior design career before becoming one of the top realtors in the OC. Recently, she even helped with a $100 million sale. "It's already opened so many doors (pardon the pun), including being a part of a $100 million dollar listing," she told People. Apparently, the savvy realtor was initially hesitant to appear on the show, but Jason convinced her she’d be “stupid not to do it!" as she told People. According to Gossip Next Door, her net worth stands at around $1.5 million as of 2021 — we can bet that after even more sales in 2022 (not to mention a Netflix deal), Hall’s net worth is probably a great deal larger.

What Is Austin Victoria’s Net Worth?

Gossip Next Door estimate that Victoria has a net worth of roughly $1 million thanks to his career as a realtor and his previous work as a model in Los Angeles. Apparently, Victoria has only been with Oppenheim since July 2021. He is also a father to twin girls.

What Is Tyler Stanaland’s Net Worth?

According to People, Tyler Stanaland has been working with The Oppenheim Group after leaving his family business after 12 years in order to be a part of the show. "I remember the first time I called Jason to talk about the show and it instantly felt more like friends catching up than a boss/employee conversation," he said. His biggest sale to date was selling a $19 million home to Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban. You may also know him as the husband of actress Brittany Snow! Websites Popular Bio, Just Biography, and TV Guide Time note that his net worth is closer to $350,000, though it’s likely his wealth will grow in due time.

What Is Alexandra Jarvis’ Net Worth?

UKNOWN

Originally an attorney, Alexandra Jarvis appears to be one of the more successful realtors on the OC team at The Oppenheim Group, having closed almost $40 million worth of sales in her first year on the team. Her exact net worth is unknown, but we’re willing to bet that number has gone up since her deal with Netflix.

What Is Alexandra Rose’s Net Worth?

UNKNOWN

As the top producing agent at the OC office, Alexandra Rose is sure to be an important cast member of Selling The OC. As she told People, her career point was “knocking on the door of a $20 million home and actually getting the listing.” According to her bio on The Oppenheim Group’s website, Rose sold $100 million in sales in her first four years. While her net worth is unknown, like her colleagues, Rose is probably worth several million dollars.

What Is Lauren Brito’s Net Worth?

UNKNOWN

A former business owner, Lauren Brito has closed over 150 sales during her career with The Oppenheim Group. Her current net worth is unknown, but with a successful OC real estate career and the promise of Netflix fame on her horizon, the realtor probably has a net worth in the millions.

What Is Kayla Cardona’s Net Worth?

UNKNOWN

Kayla Cardona joined The Oppenheim Group after becoming one of the top agents at Zillow in the OC. According to her bio, she enjoys spending her time boxing, hiking, jogging and spending time with her son, family and friends. We don’t know her exact net worth, but it’s safe to say that Selling The OC will only add to what is probably a pretty substantial realtor income.

What Is Sean Palmieri’s Net Worth?

UNKNOWN

The final member of the Selling The OC cast, Sean Palmieri. Originally from South Florida, Palmieri started his career in real estate advertising working with Sotheby’s and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, before joining The Oppenheim Group in May 2021. His net worth is unknown.