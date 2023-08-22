Serena Williams has landed yet another Grand Slam — when it comes to parenthood, that is. On Aug. 22, the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion revealed that she welcomed her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, making the announcement in a family TikTok video that also stars their first-born daughter.

The clip begins with Williams joining her Reddit cofounder husband, who’s working on a laptop that proudly proclaims “Papa” at an office table. They’re quickly joined by their 6-year-old daughter Olympia, who adorably leans on her mom’s shoulder. The athlete leaves the table before returning with the newest addition to their family, a baby girl, as Ohanian and Olympia gaze at her in awe.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” she captioned the video, ending with Polaroid snapshots of the new family of four. Williams posted one of those photos on Instagram, confirming that their newborn’s name is Adira River Ohanian.

Ohanian also made his own baby announcement on Instagram, sharing the same photo and giving a health update on his family. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” he wrote. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

The couple previously announced that they were expecting in dramatic fashion. Williams attended the 2023 Met Gala donning a custom black-and-lace Gucci gown and oodles of pearl necklaces that accentuated her baby bump, which Ohanian lovingly cradled as they walked down the red carpet together. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she quipped in an Instagram post afterward.

In a separate video, Williams gave a glimpse of how they got ready for the Met Gala, revealing how they told Olympia that she was about to become a big sister only minutes before the rest of the world knew. “Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” the tennis icon explained. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret.”