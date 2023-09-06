The continued success of Max’s And Just Like That, which was recently picked up for a third season, has inspired a renewed wave of interest in the original Sex and the City — and one classic episode, in particular, still divides fans two decades later.

Originally airing in 2003, the Season 6 episode “A Woman's Right to Shoes” sees Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) attend a baby shower hosted by her friend Kyra (Tatum O'Neal). Upon arrival, Carrie discovers that Kyra’s house rules include removing all footwear, but when Carrie attempts to leave the party, she discovers that her brand-new Manolo Blahnik shoes have been stolen. Kyra later offers to pay for the missing footwear. However, after learning the shoes cost an “insane” $485, Kyra “shoe shames” Carrie and offers to pay just $200, before admitting that she also used to wear expensive Manolos before getting “a real life.”

Over on Reddit, Sex and the City fans shared their hot takes on the 20-year-old episode, with many agreeing that the storyline accurately depicts how society judges women’s lifestyle choices. “As an unmarried, childfree, 39-year-old woman, I really appreciate Carrie’s rant about how we get left out of celebrating our life choices,” one user wrote, while another fan commented that Kyra “shamed Carrie for her shoes and lifestyle, right after Carrie supported each one of her life choices.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out Kyra’s “judgemental” attitude towards Carrie, writing: “How can you be on such a high horse? Her friend had her property stolen in her house after she requested she remove it. I would have immediately offered to pay whatever the cost.”

Although, some fans were more sympathetic to Kyra’s strict house rules. “Perhaps an unpopular take, if I go someplace where it is reasonable to expect I may have to take off my shoes, I would go in sneakers,” another Reddit user added. “But it did give us an iconic episode.”

As SATC viewers will recall, Carrie was eventually reimbursed for the shoes after registering herself at Manolo Blahnik, in recognition of her marriage to herself. Genius.