From Marathon Man to her Weight Watchers fling, Miranda’s romantic partners on Sex and the City provided plenty of watercooler fodder in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Now nearly 23 years later, Cynthia Nixon revealed the Season 3 sex scene HBO cut for her character — and it seems she wasn’t entirely on board with the decision. The revelation came during the actor’s June 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when the Bravo host asked if there was an early SATC storyline she wished hadn’t ended up on the cutting room floor.

“Miranda dated a really hot detective who she was very intimidated by — he was really out of her league — so she got wildly drunk,” she recalled, referencing Season 3’s “What Goes Around Comes Around” episode in which her character dates Detective Stevens (Timothy Gibbs), who was investigating Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) mugging. “They didn't cut that plot, but they cut the sex scene where she’s really, really drunk and then vomits all over him.”

Though viewers never saw the actual scene in question, the October 2000 SATC episode showed the aftermath of Miranda’s drunken tryst with the “hot cop” when she wakes up hungover and alone. Instead of leaving her his number, Detective Stevens’ morning-after parting gift for the attorney was information on how to join an Alcoholics Anonymous group. (Better than a Post-it, at least?) As for Cohen’s reaction, the WWHL host joked, “And that was where they drew the line?”

Elsewhere in her WWHL interview, Nixon also reflected on how she and Kristin Davis both originally auditioned to play Parker’s iconic character. “When I first read the script, they asked me to read for Carrie, actually. I think that was true for Kristin too,” she added on WWHL. “And they were like, ‘Not so much.’ . . . So then I came back and read for Miranda.”

Nowadays, in Max’s And Just Like That... Miranda has dumped Steve (David Eigenberg) for her new love, Che (Sara Ramirez), a nonbinary comedian. Though another SATC OG — Lynn Cohen’s Magda — is absent from the series’ new AJLT chapter, Nixon has an idea of how her beloved housekeeper turned friend might react to Miranda and Che’s relationship. “I know Magda — as much as she loved Miranda — she would have been very upset to see Miranda running out on Steve and the marriage breaking up,” Nixon told Bustle. “She would have given Miranda an earful about that. You can be absolutely sure of that.”

As SATC celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the show’s sex scenes still don’t faze Nixon. “I feel like I was always fairly game for it,” the actor explained to Entertainment Tonight in June. “It’s just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex.”

It’s unclear in which category she would have put alcohol-induced vomiting during sex, though.