The magic of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants lives on. More than 18 years after America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn filmed the first of their two movies about a group of denim-sharing best friends, the four actors came back together to support Ferrera at a Barbie screening and Q&A. The event was part of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Conversations series and took place in New York City on Dec. 15.

Forever In Blue Pink

Ferrera posted footage of their reunion on Instagram, and her caption expressed how touched she was to have her three longtime friends show up for her. “The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night,” she wrote. “I love these women with all my heart.”

The video showed the foursome adorably posing for photos together (including selfies), plus exchanging warm greetings. As Ferrera mentioned in her caption, Lively, Bledel, and Tamblyn all made the effort to dress in pink. That was already enough to warm fans’ hearts, but Ferrera turned the nostalgia up another notch by adding audio from the film in which Bledel’s character, Lena, says, “Call me crazy, but it’s scientifically impossible that a pair of pants could fit me,” before the others all chime in with “And me.”

Fans — including Barbie’s Nicola Coughlan (Diplomat Barbie) — loved it. “All the emotions!!” Coughlan wrote in the comments. Another fan added, “Omg yesss childhood come through !!!,” while someone else said, “Seeing this makes that movie so much more [sic] better.”

Sisterhood Everlasting

The four women’s real-life friendship has been well-documented over the years. Their bond formed in the 2005 movie carried over to the 2008 sequel and beyond. In that time, they’ve weathered massive life changes, such as getting married and having kids. Tamblyn talked about the key to their longevity in May 2017, telling Bustle it’s “patience.”

“I think patience for any friendship is good, you know? Especially poor Blake [Lively],” she said of the then-mother of two (now four). “She’s got two kids. So, sometimes I’ll text her, and you don’t hear back for a week and you’re like, ‘Hellllo?!’ Oh, I forgot, you have two kids under the age of 2. That’s insane.”

The stars of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2005 Matthew Simmons/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It helps that they support each other, too. Tamblyn further shared with Bustle how her Sisterhood co-stars were there for her when she made her 2017 directorial debut with Paint It Black. “We all go to each other’s stuff and all support each other,” she said.