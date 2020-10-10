Becoming new parents isn't going to stop the Jonases from getting "wasted" on a Friday night. On Friday, Oct. 9, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreated a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Instagram, in which Kylie Jenner sings about getting drunk ahead of a night out with her sisters. The scene aired as part of the reality show's Oct. 8 episode, which was set around the Kardashian-Jenner sisters recent getaway to Palm Springs, California.

Though the Kylie Cosmetics founder's night-out antics may have started a brawl between her and older sister Kendall, it also appears to have inspired Turner and Jonas to get a little wild during their night in. Turner takes on the role of Jenner, although she replaced Jenner's cocktail with a reusable water bottle and a fancy restaurant for her living room couch. "'Cause I'm gonna get waaaasted," she lip syncs at her husband, while he tucks into a bowl of frozen yogurt.

"I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one," she continues. "Kourtney, what the f*ck are you on?"

In response, Jonas — taking on the role of Kourtney — laughs that, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread."

He captioned the video, which was also shared on Jonas' Tik Tok account, with one simple word: "WaAaSsSstEDDDD."

Turner and Jonas' night in may not have been as wild as Jenner's, but the Game of Thrones actor has made it clear that she actually prefers relaxing with her husband to hitting the town. "I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would," she said during a March appearance on Conan, when asked about how she was handling quarantine. "Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me. It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

In addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the two have had another reason to spend plenty of time at home; on July 22, Turner and Jonas welcomed a baby girl named Willa. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the pair confirmed the good news. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Rumors that the pair were expecting their first child first began swirling back in February, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that Turner and Jonas were excited to become parents. “Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” the source said. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids." Despite their excitement, the pair have kept their daughter out of the spotlight — in fact, neither Turner nor Jonas even commented on their growing family until August, when the actor wished her "love/bub/baby daddy" a happy birthday on Instagram.

A month later, however, Turner shared a series of photos from her pregnancy on social media, captioning all three of the pictures with just a string of emojis. The first and third pictures featured Turner showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini while swimming in the pool with her dog and lounging in the sunshine. The second photo was a close-up shot of Turner, clad in a pair of pink-and-white striped pajamas, with Jonas' hand cradling her stomach.

Turner and Jonas may not be ready to share baby Willa with the world yet, but it's clear that she's already enjoying some fun nights in with her parents and KUWTK.