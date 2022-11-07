The Real Reason Mel B Missed The Spice Girls Reunion

Stop right now, thank you very much! Four out of five members of the Spice Girls reunited to celebrate Geri Halliwell (now Horner) at her 50th birthday party over the weekend. TV presenter Rylan Clark caught the iconic moment that Geri, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, and Emma Bunton linked up on the dancefloor to belt out their hit “Say You’ll Be There.” However, Mel B was notably absent from the celebrations. Elsewhere, Posh posed for photos with her former bandmates. The reunion coincides with the band celebrating the 25th anniversary of Spiceworld, complete with brand new music videos, remixes, and live recordings. Though a 2023 tour was reportedly called, fans are still holding out hope for a proper get-together.

Ginger Spice was originally planning to celebrate the big 5-0 back in September, but postponed the glitzy party following the death of the Queen. The Sun previously reported that all five members were planning a performance at the party, but in the end live music duties were left to Welsh pop legend Shirley Bassey and reportedly, Alexandra Burke.

So, why was Mel B not present for the fun event? Well, a representative for the singer told Bustle UK that she was unable to attend as she was celebrating her recent engagement to Rory McPhee. “Melanie attended her family’s annual bonfire night event which was also to celebrate her engagement to Rory, but she had a long chat with GerI before the party,” the statement read.

Sharing the happy announcement this week (Nov. 7), Mel B told Hello! magazine that her bandmates Baby and Sporty cried when they heard she was tying the knot, and that all her fellow Spice Girls have been hugely supportive. "All of them were delighted for us and said, 'We love Rory, he's amazing' and they've all sent congratulations cards,” she said. "I do care about their opinion and it's really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they've never liked any of my boyfriends and they've been quite clear about that.”