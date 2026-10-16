In theaters now, Georgia Oakley’s big-screen take on Sense and Sensibility celebrates love stories in all their forms, particularly through the lens of sisterhood. “We were talking a lot about how she really wanted to make the true love story of the film be the sisters,” Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Elinor Dashwood, recently told Elite Daily of Oakley’s direction.

Of course, there’s still plenty to savor romantically, from Elinor and Edward Ferrars to Marianne and Colonel Brandon. After all, Jane Austen wrote characters you could truly pine for. And while adaptations of her work aren’t exactly known for straight-up steam (unless you count a hand flex or carrying your love through the rain as sexy, which I do), the author’s indelible influence shows up in all kinds of period romance, including the raunchier sort.

If the film left you craving a spicy period romance, here are five swoon-worthy options to add to your TBR.

A Waltz on the Wild Side by Erica Ridley

This entry in the Wild Wynchesters series follows advice columnist Vivian Henry, who enlists animal-loving poet Jacob Wynchester to help track down her missing cousin. As they investigate, the two discover their chemistry might be even more compelling than their shared love of the written word.

The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn

Any of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books will likely please Austen readers craving a bit of steam. But Anthony and Kate’s story in The Viscount Who Loved Me is a particular win, since Kate’s relationship with her sister Edwina might remind you of the bond between Elinor and Marianne.

Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore

Oxford student Annabelle sets her sights on the Duke of Montgomery, not to win him as a partner, but to secure his strategic support for the women’s suffrage movement. Neither expects to be quite so into the other, but their palpable tension soon wins out.

Nine Rules to Break when Romancing a Rake by Sarah MacLean

Yearning for a less buttoned-up life, Callie finds a fitting guide in notorious rake Gabriel. Their connection may start from a place of pleasure-seeking, but the pair soon realize there’s something deeper than fleeting passion between them.

Sex, Lies & Sensibility by Nikki Payne

This riff on Austen’s debut novel takes place in modern times, as do many great spiritual adaptations (see Bridget Jones’s Diary or Clueless). After a scandal, Nora and her sister must restore a remote Maine inn, where Nora forges an unexpected connection with the attractive, enigmatic Bear.