We — and Bridget Jones — are so back. In the new movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the titular diarist contends with the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), while deciding to actively pursue her own life (and love life) again with the help of two new prospective suitors: a younger fling, Roxster (Leo Woodall) and her child’s teacher, Scott Walliker (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

While the film is primarily concerned with Bridget’s future, it’s also a touching trip down memory lane — er, Borough Market. Here’s a recap of 10 Easter eggs that nod to the original film.

Bridget’s Underwear

In Mad About the Boy, Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver has evolved from Bridget’s bad-boy love interest to the platonic “Uncle Daniel.” Of course, in many ways, he’s still the “emotional f*ckwit” he’s always been — telling Bridget to “unbunch those giant panties” while on the way to babysit her kids.

The remark refers to the first time Bridget and Daniel slept together, when he was surprised to find her wearing full-coverage knickers under her dress. Later in Mad About the Boy, Bridget is searching for a date night ‘fit to see Roxster when she stumbles upon her most sensible, tried-and-true panties. “Hello, old friend,” she says before opting for something a bit more sheer.

Milky Blue Cocktails

Early in the film, Bridget and her delightfully loyal posse cheer to Mark with a round of mysterious, milky blue cocktails — reminiscent of the botched soup she makes her friends in the first film. (Of course, the very act of them toasting calls to mind the classic line, “To Bridget, just as she is.”)

Her Classic PJs

Wearing the same pajamas forever is one of Bridget’s many relatable traits — and the adorable red penguin ensemble she wears after deciding “it’s time to live” is the very one she wears while singing along to “All by Myself” in the first film.

Brenda Jones

When Bridget returns to work, she’s mistakenly addressed as “Brenda Jones” — just like at her first job in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The Chechnya Nod

There’s another quick throwback reference when Bridget meets TV reporter Talitha, and says she’s a “huge fan” of her “early work from Chechnya.” She also mentioned the republic in the first film while trying to make conversation with Daniel over dinner, asking for his take on the situation there.

It seems Bridget still uses Chechnya as a go-to conversation starter two decades later.

Bridget’s See-Through Top

Like Bridget’s underwear and pajamas, there’s yet another sartorial throwback in Mad About the Boy — a sheer top she briefly tries on for her date with Roxster. It may be the same top she once rocked to work in the first Bridget Jones film, black bra and all. Look, she was simply ahead of her time when it came to naked dressing, OK?

A Soaked Shirt À La Pride & Prejudice

Speaking of see-through...

Bridget swoons when her new beau, Roxster, jumps into the pool to rescue Talitha’s dog at her birthday party. His soaked button-up is reminiscent of Daniel falling into the water on his and Bridget’s first getaway in the original film. That, in turn, evoked Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice (which Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding has cited as inspiration for her work). There are layers at work here!

Kafir Aghani & Eleanor Heaney

While revisiting coverage of her husband’s death, Bridget’s spirits are lifted by an anchor who notes that Mark “gained global recognition for the Kafir Aghani and Eleanor Heaney case, which of course he won.”

Back in the original Bridget Jones, Darcy swooped in to save the day when Bridget — in her first big TV job — was under pressure to get an interview with the couple after their high-profile extradition case. Darcy’s support didn’t just boost Bridget’s career, but revealed his kinder side, which she’d ultimately fall in love with.

Mark Darcy’s Sweater

On New Year’s Eve, Billy is sporting his dad’s reindeer sweater — the same one Mark was wearing when he met Bridget on New Year’s Day more than two decades earlier.

“Just As You Are”

At the same party, Talitha encourages Bridget’s mom to “rebrand” and try a pixie cut. However, Scott assures her, “Nonsense, Pam. You’re perfect, just as you are.”

It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it nod to Mark’s confession in the first Bridget Jones film, when he tells Bridget — in one of the genre’s all-time best lines — “I like you very much, just as you are.”

Even as Bridget and Scott’s relationship is just beginning, this quote proves that Scott brings the gentle, affirming energy Bridget loves and deserves.