Stacey Solomon Has Welcomed A New Pickle & The Pictures Will Melt Your Heart

Congratulations are in order for Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon and fiancé Joe Swash as they welcomed a new baby to their family this week. Solomon, who’s also a mum to three boys, announced the arrival of their darling daughter to her 4.7million Instagram followers on Tuesday (October 5), by sharing a photo of the newborn surrounded by her family. The Tap To Tidy author also revealed that her newest “pickle” had arrived on her 32nd birthday. The only question left from fans is, what is the name of Solomon and Swash’s daughter?

Well, we don’t have an answer to that one quite yet. For now, the happy parents are referring the their daughter as one of their “pickles” — Solomon’s beloved nickname for her children.

The presenter, who announced her pregnancy on social media back in June, shared snippets of her labour to Instagram stories, revealing that she gave birth at her family home Essex, aka Pickle Cottage.

Solomon also posted a series of photos, including some adorable ones of her and Swash cooing over their new arrival. “She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine,” she wrote in the caption.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…” the presenter added.

Messages of congrats have been flooding in for both Solomon and Swash on social media.

Close friend and Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs. Hinch wrote: “Welcome to the world Princess pickle. You are loved by millions already. My darling girls , I love you.”

Fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha said, “Awwww Stacey and Joe I’m in bits she’s beautiful And now you are a homebirther!”

Singer Alexandra Burke said she was moved to tears by Stacey’s emotional birthing story, meanwhile Molly Mae commented: “How incredibly special...”

The happy news comes after Solomon and Swash revealed they had previously experienced multiple miscarriages when trying for another child.

Following their emotional pregnancy announcement on June 9, Solomon’s explained via Instagram stories that she and Swash had been trying for a “really long time” before falling pregnant with her fourth child.

The famous couple have been together since 2015 and got engaged the day before Christmas 2020. They also share a son named Rex, while Solomon has two children from previous relationships and Swash has another son.