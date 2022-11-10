The Real Reason Tony Adams & Katya Jones Argued During Strictly

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot Tony Adams and Katya Jones having a tense chat at the end of Strictly Come Dancing’s live taping over the weekend. As presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly closed the show, the couple could be seen deep in conversation. Adams and Jones had performed a salsa to “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” by Pitbull, but they were at the bottom of the leaderboard with 21 points. The judges were critical of their performance, with Shirley Ballas noting that Adams made “too many mistakes,” to which the former footballer replied he was “too busy having fun.” Despite their low score, the couple went on to survive another week in the competition, even escaping the dance-off. But why did Tony Adams and Katya Jones argue on Strictly?

The dancing couple addressed the sitatuation during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Nov. 9. Speaking to presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, who have both had experience on the show, Adams explained that Jones has been training him for two months now, and her routines are “incredible,” but he’s found that when he misses a step she can become “a little bit over critical.” The former footie player noted that he wants “to have a good time as well.” However, he also recognised that there needs to be “a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times” because he’s “not an expert in this field” like Jones.

After the routine, Adams had told presenters Winkleman and Daly that he thought he was doing “great” due to the crowd’s reaction, per the Daily Mail. “Then I looked down there and thought, ‘Oh, sugar, what’s going on there?’” He then looked at Jones, who responded by shouting at him to “focus.”