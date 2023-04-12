Spoilers ahead for Succession Season 4, Episode 3. Following the shocking third episode of Succession’s fourth season, viewers may be wondering — what’s next for the Roy family? HBO included a major Easter egg in their final season poster: an airplane in the upper right-hand corner, where Logan Roy suffered a fatal medical emergency on a flight to Sweden. Now, as the next few weeks will explore what comes of Waystar Royco, one fan theory has gone viral on TikTok, and it has to do with the type of phones each character uses.

Let’s take a step back. In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Knives Out director Rian Johnson revealed that Apple wouldn’t allow certain television and movie characters to use iPhones. “Apple... they let you use iPhones in movies but — and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie — bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” he said.

Let’s apply this to “Connor’s Wedding.” In Episode 3, Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Cousin Greg use iPhones; meanwhile, Tom uses an Android. Phones are a major part of this episode, as the communication leading up to Logan’s death takes place over the phone.

User @iwannabeonline shared a video on April 10 focusing on the character’s phones. “I feel like there’s so much emphasis on the phones in this episode, it was obviously a hint” one user noted in the comments. “ohh snap, Tom is about to be wild,” another chimed in. A third pointed out something viewers were probably wondering throughout the pivotal episode: “Omg this would explain why nobody switched to FaceTime.”

Tom being represented as a villain by using an Android makes sense since he betrayed Shiv and may need to take matters into his own hands to take over the company.

Matthew Macfadyen and Dagmara Dominczyk in Succession. Macall B. Polay/HBO

Much of the third episode took place over a phone call, so this detail might have been very noticeable for fans at home. Gerri, who serves as Logan’s legal counsel and was supposed to be fired the day he died, also uses an Android in Episode 3. Could this mean she has villainous intentions for Waystar Royco? Was she the media leak mentioned ahead of the Roy sibling’s brief press conference? She would be a powerful tool alongside Tom.

In 2021, eagle-eyed fan @gigiontherun pointed out how these characters, along with Roman, didn’t use iPhones at the time. Since he became closer to the Roy siblings, he got a new phone!

Will the iPhone theory become a self-fulfilling prophecy on Succession? If the rest of the final season remains as shocking as “Connor’s Wedding,” then viewers should expect some more twists and turns among these iPhone and Android users.