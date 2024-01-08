The cast of Suits just reunited at the Golden Globes, and fans are calling for a reboot.

Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, stopped by the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 4 to present the award for Best Drama Series to HBO’s Succession.

The cast of the hit legal drama, which also starred Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman, also posed for photographers on the Golden Globes red carpet, and their presence at the event soon caught the attention of Suits fans.

Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres. Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now-viral clips of the cast’s Golden Globes appearance quickly did the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and beyond — and many fans are in agreement: Suits is in dire need of a revival.

“I hope they’re rebooting the show!” one fan wrote on TikTok. “As someone who watched all nine seasons of Suits as they aired, this reunion makes me so happy. Give me the reboot,” another commented.

While the short-lived Suits spinoff Pearson already aired in 2019, other fans suggested that a revival centered on the character of Mike Ross (J. Adams) should be the way to go. “We need a Mike Ross Suits spinoff and we need it now,” one fan also wrote.

The cast of Suits at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Suits Spinoff

Although the possibility of a reboot remains to be seen, details of a forthcoming Suits spinoff, under the working title Suits L.A., emerged in Nov. 2023.

According to the president of Universal International Studios and UCP, Beatrice Springborn, the currently-in-the-works spinoff is written by Suits creator Aaron Korsh and set “in the same timeframe” as the original show.

“It’s so fun and happy,” Springborn teased of the new series, adding that Suits L.A. will have “the same energy and good-looking people that the original did.”

The cast of Suits. Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter.

Suits Surge

Airing for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, Suits follows college dropout Mike Ross (J. Adams) as he lands a job with one of New York City’s top attorneys, Harvey Specter (Macht).

The show enjoyed a wave of renewed popularity in June 2023 after being added to Netflix, earning 3 billion viewing minutes during its first week alone on the platform.

The series later broke streaming records four years after its finale, becoming the most viewed acquired streaming title.

The Suits cast. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Markle (aka Rachel Zane), who left the drama after Season 7 following her engagement to Prince Harry, spoke of the show’s “wild” surge in popularity in November last year.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew,” she told Variety. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Co-star Rafferty (aka Donna Roberta Paulsen) also recently told People that the Suits renaissance has left her “gobsmacked,” adding: “You can’t really metabolize that in a real-world kind of way.”