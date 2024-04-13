It looks like Suki Waterhouse has established a tradition: dropping big updates about her family with fiancé Robert Pattinson while performing at festivals. Last year, she made her pregnancy announcement on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November. Then, after giving birth in March, she revealed the baby’s sex to fans during the first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Mother’s First Festival

Waterhouse didn’t waste much time in getting back to the stage. The public learned that her and Pattinson’s baby had arrived when The Daily Mail published photos of them walking with a stroller on March 26. Though the pram’s pink color hinted the baby might be a girl, she didn’t offer details when she officially introduced their child to the world via Instagram on April 4. True to her typically private form, she simply shared a photo of herself cradling the baby, captioning it, “welcome to the world angel.”

At Coachella on April 12, however, Waterhouse confirmed they’d had a girl. Fan footage shows her addressing the Gobi stage audience between songs and telling them she’s had “some pretty big life changes happen recently.”

“Some pretty big events have been going down,” she continued. “So, I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

The Fourth Trimester

Waterhouse celebrated her first Coachella performance in her Instagram stories both before and after her performance. One story showed her trailer on the festival grounds in Indio, California, and a second added a red heart emoji over a shot of her performing. It was a big night for her, amid a huge life transition. As she put it in another recent Instagram caption, she’s currently in “the fourth trimester.”

“the fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she wrote on April 8. “the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

Fans celebrated what she’s been through during Coachella, too. “The fact that Suki Waterhouse is FRESHLY postpartum and about to perform at coachella…..women are so amazing,” one fan tweeted on the day of the show.

Applause for the amazing ladies, please.